World Obesity Day 2023: 5 Simple Ways To Reduce High-Risk Body Fat

With increase in sedentary lifestyle across the globe, it it equally important to maintain our body, our selves to reduce the risk of growing obesity issues.

World Obesity Day 2023: With changing tides of time, lifestyle of people, be it children, teens or young adults, across the world has changed drastically. Sitting for long continuous hours in front of the screen, reduced physical activities and accessibility to wide range of healthy and unhealthy food items has increased the risk of obesity. Every year, March 4 is celebrated as World Obesity Day in a bid to spread awareness about the risks and measures to prevent it.

What is Obesity? Causes and Effects

A rather common health issue, obesity is defined by the percentage of body fat. A Body Mass Indicator (BMI) if is 30 or above is categorised under obesity.

According to Harvard’s Obesity Prevention Strategies, the fact that the obesity epidemic didn’t flash over countries like a wildfire-rather it smoldered and then slowly grew year after year-has made it even more difficult to combat, since its causes have become so intertwined into the social, environmental, and governmental fabric.

Two words to sum of the entirety of cause that lead to obesity would ‘ sedentary lifestyle’. There is nothing very scientific reason behind it. Due to excessive intake of junk food, reduced physical activities people are increasingly growing obese.

Obesity or excessive weight gain can further snowball resulting into chronic health issues like hypertension, increased heart risk, diabetes etc.

5 Simple Ways To Treat Obesity

Healthy Diet: No surprises here. A healthy and a balanced diet is a key to a healthy lifestyle. Increase intake of fruits, fibers, vegetables is paramount. Limit Processed Food: Increase in healthy food and reduction in unhealthy diet is directly proportional in the case. One must limit consumption of packed or processed food items. Avoiding sugary drinks and snacks is also advised. Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activities will help in reducing the risk of gaining weight and also might help in keeping up with good metabolism rate. Citing World Health Organisation (WHO), the Healthline reported that WHO recommends weight training that involves all your major muscles at least two times per week. Specially in the digital era when so many of us are asked to sit and look tat screens for long long hours, exercise is paramount. Managing Stress: Intense stress triggers the brain in craving high valorize food and also tends to mess with our eating pattern. Hence, one may indulge in stress relieving activities like yoga and meditation. Good sleep and hydration: Intake of water is not only good for health as it helps release extra toxins from the body but also can aid in regulating appetite. In addition to this, a good sleep cycle is important. It is advised for all adults to at least have a good sleep of about 7-8 hours.

