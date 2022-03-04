Remember how we all wished we could work from home? While there are certain advantages to not having to go into an office (such as not having to wear a tie or heels), there are also some drawbacks, some of which can be harmful to your health.Also Read - 3 Easy Steps to Lose Weight Fast, Backed by Evidence

Working from home can result in eight to ten hours of sitting in one place with no mobility and easy access to food from the work station, allowing for binge eating and increasing the risk of obesity. Due to reduced muscular actions, the expenditure of energy and the burning of calories are also constrained. People may get sluggish, disturb sleep cycles, and gain weight owing to a lack of access to a gym. Obesity is on the rise due to sedentary lifestyles, poor eating habits, and a lack of physical activity. While it may be difficult, there are a few steps you can take to keep those extra kg under control. Also Read - Google Asks Employees to Return to Offices in US by April 4

Few best ways to help avoid obesity while working from home are given below:

1. Begin by taking little steps ahead and working at your own pace; as long as you keep going forward, you will be able to accomplish your targets.

2. Make walking a part of your daily routine. Walking is a great and simple way to focus, increase your fitness, and lose weight. A daily walk of one mile (1.6 km) will help you burn about 100 calories.

3. Do push-ups to work almost your complete body while also lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease. If you’re overweight, you can make push-ups simpler by standing up and doing them with your hands against the wall instead of the floor. Try doing push-ups on the ground with your knees on the floor.

4. Squats can be considered one of the most effective techniques to increase fitness. Squats, while focusing on leg muscles, can also benefit other sections of the body if done correctly. If a full squat is difficult for you, you might adjust by lowering your body into a chair before rising back up.

5. Sideways leg lifts are a terrific method to work your lower body. Side leg lifts have been shown to help with discomfort and muscle performance.

6. Stationary bicycle riding can help you build physical strength, raise your heart rate, and develop your lungs. Also Read - Understanding How Obesity Can Impact Your Bone and Joint Health

You may do these simple workouts at home, but don’t put yourself under too much pressure. Concentrate on activities that are simple for you to complete and work your way up from there by gradually starting and pushing yourself. If you’re having trouble with your fitness, please get professional assistance and get started on your journey to better health.

(Inputs by Dr Sabika Abidi, Consultant Physiotherapist, Masina Hospital Physiotherapy Center, Mumbai)