World Osteoporosis Day 2023: 6 Symptoms That Appear in Hands, Legs and Teeth You MUST NOT Ignore

Osteoporosis is an increasingly common health problem that hampers our everyday body movement. Poor bone health, low bone density symptoms can appear in any body part and these signs should not be ignored.

Osteoporosis is becoming a growing health concern. It is a bone disease that is caused due to loss of bone density and mass. It further weakens the bones, makes them brittle and makes one more prone to fractures, excruciating pain and hampers everyday mobility too. With age, our body absorbs more calcium instead of furnishing them for bones. This makes the elderly more vulnerable to bone injuries.

A lack of essential nutrients, such as calcium and vitamin D, can further weaken bones over time. Hormonal imbalances, especially in women during menopause, can accelerate bone loss, while a lack of weight-bearing exercises, in general, can hinder your body’s ability to maintain bone density. Genetics and certain health conditions (e.g. celiac disease) and medications (e.g. corticosteroids) can also affect bone health.

Brittle bones may affect our legs, hands, wrists, back, teeth and other body parts. Pay attention to early warning signs of osteoporosis to get it checked and treated at the earliest. Here are a few early warning signs that indicate low bone density and should not be ignored.

OSTEOPOROSIS: 6 EARLY WARNING SIGNS IN HANDS, LEGS AND TEETH

Too Many Fractures: Increased susceptibility to fractures is a major warning sign of developing this disease of the bones. Weak and brittle bones can be broken even due to minor accidents. Back Pain: This is an everyday problem for many people.While bad posture can cause back pain, loss of bone density can weaken vertebrate strength as well. This further can lead to pain in the lower back. Dental Problems: Oral health can tell you a lot about your body. Receding gums, loose teeth, and issues with jaw bone are signs that it is time to get checked for bone health. Poor Grip in Wrist: Wrists help us write, pick and put back things and so much more. However, if one notices a decrease in grip strength, it is best to get it checked for bone density. Foot Deformities: This is an unusual sign of osteoporosis. One can develop hammertoe, flat feet etc due to weakened bone density causing poor balance, walking problems etc. Pain in Heels: Unexplained pain heel is a major concern. If it persists for weeks, it is best to get checked. The heel bone is one of the largest bones and hence may be more at risk of bone injuries.

Pain in the wrist, brittle nails, thickening of nails, joint pain are all early signs of weakening bones structure. It is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and especially keep a check on our diet and exercise routine. Decrease intake of soda, sweetened beverages and unhealthy food. Monitoring our body and paying heed to what it indicates is important.

Stay fit, stay healthy!

