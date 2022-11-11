World Pneumonia Day 2022: Risk Factors, Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Associated With This Infection

World Pneumonia Day 2022: To mark World Pneumonia Day approaching on November 12, It is important to raise awareness about this fatal respiratory health condition.

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection in the lungs caused by various reasons like bacteria, viruses, or fungi. It can be observed in all age groups and mainly happens due weak immune system, making the body vulnerable to various infections and diseases. To mark World Pneumonia Day approaching on November 12, India.com spoke to Dr Rahul Sharma, Additional Director Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Noida. to know about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of pneumonia. It is important to raise awareness about this fatal respiratory health condition.

Symptoms

Pneumonia, if not treated properly or if the treatment is delayed, it can be life-threatening, and the patient might land in ICU. The mortality rate of patients suffering from pneumonia in an ICU setup is as high as 30%

The main symptoms of pneumonia are:

Fever Cough Sputum production Weight loss Loss of appetite Lethargy Blood in the sputum

Risk factors

People who can be prone to this acute respiratory infection are:

Patients with poorly controlled diabetes or cardiac diseases People who are addicted to Smoking and Alcohol People with residue lung disease post covid status Allergies are also risk factors for pneumonia People with lung diseases like asthma and COPD, interstitial lung disease post-Covid status Old age people and younger kids are at the highest risk of pneumonia

Prevention

Prevention of Pneumonia can be done by the following steps:

Get yourself vaccinated for flu and pneumonia Take regular medication if you’re suffering from a disease Get your pulmonary function tests regularly Take a good balanced diet Consult your doctor at the earliest if you have any symptoms that are suggestive of pneumonia