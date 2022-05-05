Everyone knows that regular exercise and a good diet are the most important things you can do for a healthy life. As it turns out, though, a person’s quality of sleep is also critical for overall well-being. Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea is directly tied to a decreased quality of life and an increased cardiovascular and metabolic health risk. It can cause pulmonary hypertension.Also Read - ‘Psycho’ or ‘Schizo? Labels or Language? Time to Change These Pseudo-clinical Terms

What is Sleep Apnea?

Sleep Apnea is a sleeping disorder that can lead to serious health problems, such as high blood pressure and heart trouble. If untreated, Sleep Apnea causes breathing to stop repeatedly during sleep, causing loud snoring and daytime tiredness, even after a whole night's sleep. Sleep Apnea can affect anyone, although most of its audience are older men who are overweight. Sleep Apnea occurs in about 3 per cent of average-weight individuals but affects over 20 per cent of obese people. Sleep Apnea affects men more than women, although Sleep Apnea rates drastically increase in women after menopause.

According to a report, sleep apnea can cause an increase in pulmonary artery pressure due to repeated loss of oxygen and the bloodstream. Dr Viny Kantroo, consultant of respiratory critical care, and sleep medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi told the Times of India that OSA can increase the risk of hypertension, insulin resistance, pulmonary vascular disease, ischemic heart disease, stroke, congestive heart failure and sometimes sudden death.

What is pulmonary hypertension and how it is related to sleep apnea?

Dr Kantroo says that it is not a disease but a result of underlying health conditions such as sleep apnea, chronic hypoxemic lung disease, and left heart dysfunction. It affects the pulmonary arteries, which causes high blood pressure.

Signs of Sleep Apnea?

There are two kinds of Sleep Apnea – Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Central Sleep Apnea. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) happens when air can’t flow into or out of the nose or mouth, although you’re trying to breathe. Central Sleep Apnea (CSA) occurs when the brain fails to send the right signals to your muscles to make you start breathing. The latter form of Sleep Apnea is less common.

You must take 8 hours of uninterrupted smooth sleep as it allows the body to heal the damage caused due to daily wear and tear.