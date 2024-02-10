Home

World Pulses Day: THESE 5 Foods Are a Must Have For Diabetics to Regulate Glucose Levels

February 10 is celebrated as world pulses day every year. Let us look at some of the best options that may help to manage high blood sugar level.

World Pulses Day: THESE 5 Foods Are a Must Have For Diabetics to Regulate Glucose Levels (Freepik)

Pulses, dal, legumes and lentils. All these are essential pillars of healthy dietary practises. 2016 was observed as the ‘Year of Pulses’ by the United Nations. Eventually, in a bid to raise more awareness bout the significance of pulses, February 10 was declared as World Pulses Day in 2018. Since then, every year this day is marked for pulses. Why are pulses important? Well, put it simply, it is the staple of several countries and makes up for a significant of the produce as well. It has a high nutritional level and is part of our everyday meals.

There is a variety of pulses and they differ in nutrition value as well. Here are a few of the best choices to make to have a regular blood sugar level for diabetics.

5 PULSES TO MANAGE INSULIN LEVEL NATURALLY

Chickpeas: Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a versatile pulse that can be used in various dishes like salads, soups, and curries. They are high in fiber and protein, which helps slow down digestion and the release of glucose into the bloodstream, resulting in better blood sugar control. Lentils: Lentils are another excellent choice for managing blood sugar levels. They come in various colours like green, brown, red, and black, and can be used in soups, stews, and salads. Lentils are rich in fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates, which promote satiety and stable blood sugar levels. Black beans: Black beans are a nutritious pulse that provides a good amount of fiber, protein, and antioxidants. They have a low glycemic index, meaning they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. Black beans can be added to salads, burritos, or used as a base for vegetarian burgers. Kidney beans: Kidney beans are packed with fiber, which helps slow down the absorption of glucose. They are also a good source of protein and contain other beneficial nutrients like magnesium and potassium. Kidney beans can be used in chili, soups, or mixed with other pulses for a wholesome dish. Green gram (Mung beans): Green gram, or mung beans, are low in calories and high in fiber and protein. They have a low glycemic index and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Green gram can be used in soups, curries, or sprouted for use in salads or stir-fries.

When incorporating pulses into your diet to manage blood sugar, it’s important to focus on preparing them in healthy ways. Avoid excessive use of oil or added sugars when cooking pulses and pair them with other low-glycemic foods like vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins for balanced meals. Additionally, portion control and regular monitoring of blood sugar levels are essential for effective blood sugar management. It’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalized dietary advice based on your specific needs and medical condition.

