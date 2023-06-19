Home

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023: 5 Major Warning Signs of Sickle Cell You Should Not Ignore

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023: It is a genetic disorder that stays lifelong. On this day, people war red ribbon as a symbol of solidarity with the people living with it.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023: Genetic disorders are hard to comprehend but tend to stay lifelong. One of the many sickle cell diseases is a genetic red-blood-cell disorder. Red blood cells are important as they contain haemoglobin that further carries oxygen in the blood. In sickle cell, a person has abnormal levels of haemoglobin that make the RBCs sticky and hard. Red blood cells are said to be round in shape but due to varied haemoglobin level, it is shaped like a sickle. Due to their shape, sometimes while moving though the blood these cells may get stuck in the blood vessels clogging the blood flow. It could further lead to infection, chest pain, and other health problems.

Every year June 19 is celebrated as World Sickle Cell Awareness Day. This day aims to spread awareness about the genetic disorder and promote better comprehension of the disease.

According to the Centres of Diseases Control and Prevention, “SCD is a genetic condition that is present at birth. It is inherited when a child receives two genes—one from each parent—that code for abnormal haemoglobin.”

Sickle Cell Symptoms:

Swelling in Hands and Feet: Due to the blocked blood flow in hands and feet, it can lead to pain and swelling. Recurrent Body Ache: When the sickle-shaped cells restrict the flow of blood to chest joints, abdomen and other areas in the body. This leads to recurrent pain in the body. Adults may even experience chronic pain that may cause damage to the bones or lead to ulcers. Stunted Growth: A deficiency of healthy red blood cells can cause stunted growth. It may slow the growth in infants and children delaying puberty too. Eye Health at Risk: Due to disrupted blood flow, sickle cell can also lead to vision problems. The blood flow can damage the retina too. Weakened Immunity: Sickle cell may damage the spleen increasing risk of infection. Anaemia: Sickle cell anaemia is a severe form of SCD that indicated low haemoglobin levels. This causes anaemia and leads to fatigue.

Apart from these sickle cells can lead to health complications like increased risk of cardiovascular disease, ulcers, vision problems, organ damage, hypertension pregnancy complications etc

Lifestyle Tips to Live with Sickle Cell

Increase water intake

Avoid high-altitude places where there may be chances of dipping oxygen levels.

Avoid activities that involve exposure to high altitudes like mountain climbing, adventure sports etc.

Maintain health hygiene to avoid the risk of infection

There is no cure for this genetic disorder, but, one can always gain better comprehension about the disease and follow proper medication and make the necessary lifestyle changes to better manage life with sickle cell disease.

