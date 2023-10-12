Home

World Sight Day 2023: 7 Superfoods to Improve Your Eyesight Apart From Carrot

Eye health is extremely crucial in this sedentary lifestyle where everyone has long screen time. However, a diet rich in nutrients can help boost eyesight and no, it is not carrot.

World Sight Day: It is only because of our eyes that we are able to enjoy the beauty around us. But, eye power is slowly diminishing with a sedentary lifestyle, and long screen time seeping in in everyone’s life. Life without gadgets is hard to imagine now, but it is important, now more than ever, to nourish and nurture our eyes to fight dry eyes, burning sensation and an early deterioration of eye muscles and retina.

But, there are always natural ways to enhance eye vision naturally just by making certain tweaks in our daily lifestyle habits. Carrots you say? While carrots can be said as the ambassadors for eyesight improvement, there are other foods that too can contribute to enhancing vision.

EYE HEALTH DIET: 7 FOODS TO BOOST EYESIGHT

Stick to Your Greens: Green leafy vegetables have a high content of iron, vitamins that are essential for eye health. Spinach, kale, and broccoli get our eye sight stronger. Raw Red Peppers: Red bell peppers have a good content of vitamin C and are excellent for blood vessels in the eyes. It also helps to lower the risk of developing cataracts. Nuts and Seeds: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and other dry fruits are said to be rich in vitamin E and C, zinc, Omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants that shield from oxidative damage to the eyes. Legumes: Legumes and lentils are a great source of zinc and protein. They are considered as one of the healthiest alternatives for improving eye health naturally. Eggs: According to Webmd, the compounds in egg yolk may help in combatting harmful blue light from damaging the retina. Kidney Beans: A high source of protein, fiber, and low on fat, kidney beans are good for night vision and lower risk of cataract development. Kiwi: Amongst many fruits that are good for eye health, Kiwi helps to shield against ultraviolet rays and has a soothing effect on eyes.

Just being dependent on foods goof for eyesight will not simply increase vision. A healthy mix of lifestyle changes is also important. It is important to maintain screen time, keep blinking after every 20 minutes of screen time, and exercise to maintain weight. All these factors combined can help improve vision and also keep the ey muscles healthy.

