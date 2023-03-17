Home

World Sleep Day 2023: What Is REM Sleep And Why It Is Important For Healthy Body?

World Sleep Day: Do you know what is REM sleep? It is one of the most important sleep stages and here is why it is essential to get a A good night's sleep is pretty important for body to function optimally

World Sleep Day 2023: Feel little tired as you get up for the day? Yawning too much on your way to work? Feeling sleep deprived? Well, today is the day to talk all about sleep. Say why? Because it’s World Sleep Day! Imagine, a day dedicated to sleep, to spread awareness about its importance and various adverse that can occur due to lack of it. Sleeping is mostly not on our priority list. But, it is to note, that sleep deprivation or not having good quality sleep has adverse effect on body and can pave way for severe sleep disorders. While it is does not appear to be a big deal, sleeping well is one of the important things to work on if you are working towards a healthy lifestyle, or are on a weight loss regime etc. There is so much to know about sleep and also pretty interesting things too. There are different stages of sleep. One of them is REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep.

World Sleep Day: What is REM Sleep?

It is a stage of sleep where the eyes move quickly in different directions and where most of our dreaming occurs. It is an important part of the sleep cycle and plays a crucial role in our overall health and wellbeing.

During REM sleep, our brain activity increases, and our muscles become relaxed, making it difficult for us to move. This is known as muscle atonia. This is important because it prevents us from acting out our dreams and potentially injuring ourselves.

World Sleep Day: Why is it Important to Know About REM Sleep?

Most adults need between seven to eight hours of sleep per night to function optimally.

One of the most important is that it plays a crucial role in memory consolidation. Memory consolidation is the process by which the brain stores memories and learning experiences. During REM sleep, the brain consolidates memories and integrates new information into existing knowledge. REM sleep is also important for our emotional health. During REM sleep, the brain processes emotional experiences and helps us regulate our emotions. This is why a lack of REM sleep can lead to emotional disturbances, such as anxiety and depression. It helps regulate our appetite and metabolism. Studies have shown that people who get less REM sleep tend to have a higher body mass index (BMI) and a higher risk of obesity. It is also important for our immune system. During REM sleep, our body produces cytokines, which are proteins that help fight off infections and inflammation. A lack of REM sleep can weaken the immune system and make us more susceptible to illness.

World Sleep Day: How To Have Good Sleep Routine?

Establish a regular sleep routine. This means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

This means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Create a sleep-conducive environment by keeping the bedroom dark, quiet, and cool.

by keeping the bedroom dark, quiet, and cool. Avoiding caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol close to bedtime can also help improve REM sleep.

close to bedtime can also help improve REM sleep. Avoiding screens for at least an hour before bedtime can help improve REM sleep.

can help improve REM sleep. Regular exercise can also improve REM sleep. Exercise has been shown to improve sleep quality, including increasing the amount of time spent in REM sleep. However, it is important to avoid exercising too close to bedtime, as this can also disrupt sleep.

(With inputs from Dr. Shama Kovale, Consultant, ENT, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai)

