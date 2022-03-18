Did you get enough sleep last night or even last week? Can you think about the last time you awoke feeling refreshed and not needing caffeine to power you through the day? If you answered no to either of these questions, you are not alone. Two-thirds of people throughout developed countries fail to get the recommended eight hours of sleep every night.Also Read - Can't Fall Asleep at Night? Try These Mental Tricks to Beat Insomnia And Calm Your Mind

While many people know they do not get a good night's rest, a majority are not aware of the deadly consequences that await them in the long run. Sleeping for less than six or seven hours every night can demolish your immune system, double your risk for Cancer & Alzheimer's Disease and even make you diabetic. Short sleeping durations increase the chances of your coronary arteries becoming blocked, and this will set you on the road to Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Stroke, and Congestive Heart Failure.

Additionally, have you noticed a desire to eat more when you stay up late? This is no coincidence as reduced sleep swells concentrations of a hormone that makes you feel hungry. At the same time, it suppresses a companion hormone that otherwise signals food satisfaction, so despite being full, you still want to eat more. It's a proven recipe for weight gain – in sleep-deficient adults and children alike! Worse, should you go on a diet and not get enough sleep, you will never reach your goal because the weight you lose will come from lean body mass, not fat. From what we have mentioned above, it is easy to prove: the lesser your sleep, the shorter your life span. That is why we have put together ten proven tips that will help you sleep better in the coming days.

Increase light exposure during the day: Every human body has a natural time-keeping clock known as the Circadian Rhythm. It affects the brain, body, and hormones, helping people stay awake and telling them when to sleep. When you are in a bright source of light during the day, the Circadian Rhythm stays healthy and improves daytime energy while improving sleep quality and duration at night. In fact, according to a report, with daytime bright light exposure, sleep quality improved in people with Insomnia and helped them fall asleep faster. Reduce your coffee intake: Caffeine has a lot of benefits and is enjoyed by people almost round the clock. However, when consumed in the evening or at night, it can prevent your body from relaxing and stimulate your nervous system. Also, Caffeine can stay in the blood for close to eight hours – so refrain from drinking coffee after 3PM, especially if you have trouble getting a good night’s sleep. Don’t take too many naps in the day: While short power naps are beneficial even during the day, long or irregular naps can negatively affect your sleep cycle. This can confuse your internal clock and impact your rest at night. However, this varies from individual to individual – so if you can sleep despite taking naps in the day, you should not worry too much about this. Have a routine for sleeping and waking up: As mentioned before, your body has an internal clock, and it is crucial to align your everyday activities with it. Having a consistent time for sleeping and waking can help maintain long-term sleep quality. If you struggle with sleep, try to get in the habit of waking up and going to bed at the affixed time every day. After several weeks, you will be able to wake up without an alarm. Reduce your screen time: It’s important to establish a relaxing bedtime routine and Screen time is also one of the reasons linked to insomnia. Screen time pushes back bedtime and leads to less restful sleep. Ideally, the bedroom should be a screen-free zone. Reserving the bedroom for sleep helps the brain wind down but if that is not possible, refrain from using screens like TV, Tablets, and mobile phones 90 minutes before sleep. Ensure that you do not have a sleep disorder: An underlying health condition may be the reason why you cannot get a good sleep. Some common sleep disorders include Insomnia, Sleep Apnea and Restless Legs Syndrome. These conditions are more common than you think, which is why it is essential to speak to a specialist so that you can get to the root of the issue. Don’t drink a lot of liquids before going to bed: Nocturia is a medical term that defines the condition of excessive urination during the night. This affects sleep quality and daytime energy. This means that you should reduce the amount of liquid you consume at night. It is also a good idea to use the bathroom right before going to bed to reduce your chances of waking up in the night.

In conclusion, sleep plays a crucial role in your overall health and well-being. So, if you are interested in improving the quality of your sleep, it is best to follow the tips given above – if they do not work, we recommend you reach out to a sleep specialist at the earliest.

(Authored by Dr Preyas Vaidya, Consultant-Pulmonologist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi)