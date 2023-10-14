Home

Health

World Spine Day 2023: 5 Effective Ways to Treat Bad Posture in Teenagers

World Spine Day 2023: 5 Effective Ways to Treat Bad Posture in Teenagers

A strong spine is important for good posture. This World Spine Day, adopt these essential tips to improve spinal health.

Bad posture, slouchy backs and pain in lower spinal section is a common health complain these days. Spinal cord is one of the major body parts that helps us to do our everyday work. The long elongated structure runs from the brainstem to the lower back and is instrumental in our everyday mobility. Children and teenagers these days have digital life that has made living more sedentary. Sitting in wrong postures, stiff neck all lead to poor spinal health.

Trending Now

However, following few tips can help get better at the posture.

You may like to read

5 WAYS TO ENHANCE POSTURE

Nutrition: Proper nutrition is essential for bone and spine development. Adequate intake of calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and other essential nutrients supports bone growth and strength. Malnutrition or deficiencies in these nutrients can lead to weaker bones and potential spinal issues. Physical Activity and Regular Exercise: Regular physical activity and exercises like running, jumping, and playing sports, is crucial for spine health. Exercise promotes proper bone density and muscle strength, which contribute to a well-supported spine. Maintaining Good Posture: Developing good posture habits from a young age is vital for spinal health. Proper posture helps maintain the natural curves of the spine and reduces the risk of developing conditions like kyphosis (rounded upper back) or lordosis (swayback). For Example: In daily activities, such as sitting at a desk or using electronic devices, can help prevent strain on the spine by using supportive chairs and maintaining appropriate screen heights for better spine alignment. A supportive mattress and a comfortable sleeping position are important for spine health. Sleeping on a mattress that is too soft or too firm can affect spinal alignment. Avoid lifting heavy weights and Backpack: Carrying heavy backpacks improperly can strain the spine and lead to posture problems. Encourage children to wear backpacks with padded shoulder straps and use both straps to distribute weight evenly. And they should also be advised not to lift heavy weights during growing years for proper spine development.

Thus, following a holistic approach that combines proper nutrition, physical activity, good posture habits can contribute to healthy spine development during the growing years. Encouraging children to adopt healthy habits and providing a supportive environment can set the foundation for a strong and well-aligned spine.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES