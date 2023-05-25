Home

Health

World Thyroid Day 2023: How Hypothyroidism Affects PCOS? 4 Ways to Manage It

women with PCOS become more vulnerable to develop thyroid issues. Hypothyroidism and PCOS has several similar symptoms too.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects millions of women worldwide. It is a complex hormonal condition that impacts the reproductive system, causing irregular menstrual periods, elevated levels of androgens (male hormones), and various other symptoms. While the condition primarily affects the reproductive system, its implications extend beyond gynaecology, impacting metabolic health and overall well-being.

Understanding PCOS and Thyroid Connection

In a normal menstrual cycle, the brain, ovaries, and uterus follow a precise sequence of events every month leading to menstrual cycles. However, in women with PCOS, multiple small follicles accumulate in the ovaries, preventing ovulation and causing imbalances in estrogen, progesterone, LH, and FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone) levels. This disruption leads to the characteristic symptoms of PCOS, such as irregular menstrual periods, increased growth of body hair, acne, obesity and difficulty in pregnancy.

According to a report by Healthline ” ResearchTrusted Source has found that thyroid disorders are more common in people with PCOS,” said hormone specialist and integrative nutritionist Alisa Vitti, author of “In the FLO” and “WomanCode.”

When diagnosed with PCOS, doctors also tend to check thyroid activity and prolactin levels.

Ways to Manage PCOS and Thyroid

Some doctors suggest hormone replaxemetn therapy

Improve sleep patterns and set a proper sleep schedule

Maintain a healthy body weight in coordination with your BMI

Eat more wholes foods tha reduce intake if processedb intake

Drink ample of water.

