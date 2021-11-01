World Vegan Day 2021: A vegan diet consists of plant-based food consumption and bars the consumption of animal-based food products. A lot of people prefer are switching to a vegan diet these days. There’s a shift in consumption from meat-based to plant-based consumption.Also Read - World Vegan Day 2021: All the Pros and Cons You Need to Know About Vegan Diet
Veganism is a choice and it largely depends on the availability and affordability of products. People are slowly learning the pros and cons of a vegan diet. A lot of people believe that the vegan diet lacks proteins as animal-based products serve a larger amount of proteins.
Here’s a list of plant-based products that provide as many proteins as eggs:
- Nuts: Nuts are the best source for consuming healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins. It can be consumed in any food format as it is very adaptive. Nuts help in managing weight, increase cognitive function, help in building healthy muscles and bones.
- Lentils: Also known as dal, is a staple food in India. Lentils help in achieving the daily quota of protein, fibre, vitamins and other essential nutrients. Along with this, lentil is considered an incredible food choice.
- Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are considered a healthy snacking option for vegans. It contains nutrients, proteins, antioxidants, healthy fats and other important components.
- Tofu: Tofu is made from soy milk. It is widely available in East and Southeast Asia. Tofu is a vital source of healthy nutrients like protein, calcium, phosphorus and iron. It is next to the best substitute for meat-based products.
- Chickpea: Also known as chana, it helps in improving cardiovascular health. Chickpea is a famous plant-based food product and it helps in controlling cholesterol and diabetes.