World Vegan Day 2021: A vegan diet consists of plant-based food consumption and bars the consumption of animal-based food products. A lot of people prefer are switching to a vegan diet these days. There’s a shift in consumption from meat-based to plant-based consumption.Also Read - World Vegan Day 2021: All the Pros and Cons You Need to Know About Vegan Diet

Veganism is a choice and it largely depends on the availability and affordability of products. People are slowly learning the pros and cons of a vegan diet. A lot of people believe that the vegan diet lacks proteins as animal-based products serve a larger amount of proteins. Also Read - Shut Slaughterhouses & Meat Shops on October 2 to Celebrate Mahatma Gandhi: PETA Urges PM Modi

Here’s a list of plant-based products that provide as many proteins as eggs: