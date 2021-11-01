World Vegan Day 2021: A lot of people prefer are switching to a vegan diet these days. There’s a shift in consumption from meat-based to plant-based consumption. Vegan diet bars the consumption of animal-based food products.Also Read - World Environment Day 2021 | What Steps You Can Take to be Environment Friendly? Watch Video

What Are the Benefits of a Vegan Diet?

Reduces Risk of Chronic Diseases:

A vegan diet helps in lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Fruits and vegetables are known for their exceptional health benefits. It is stacked with vitamins, minerals and fibre. These help in preventing heart diseases, diabetes and obesity. According to a Reuters report, individuals who consume animal products and refine carbs were 31% more likely to die from heart diseases. Whereas people who consumed plant-based products were 16% less likely to die with heart diseases.

Consumption of Rich Antioxidant Food

A vegan diet is rich in antioxidant properties. These protect the cells from toxins, radicals and bad cholesterol. Antioxidant food helps in preventing cancer, sight loss and chronic conditions as well. Plant-based food provides antioxidant foods like berries, citrus fruit, olives, artichokes, kale and red cabbage.

What Are the Drawbacks of Vegan Diet?

Lack Nutritional Benefits

A vegan diet is a strict diet and maintaining a well-balanced diet is difficult. With such restrictions, chances of missing out on nutritional food increase. People who follow a vegan diet tend to experience dizziness, loss of energy. This is due to a lack of essential nutrients.

Harder to Meet Daily Protein Requirements

A vegan diet needs a proper and well-balanced diet. Food forms an integral structure of the body and regulates as well as develops organs and tissues. You need to make sure that you include protein-rich food in your diet.