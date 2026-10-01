World Vegetarian Day 2026: Which countries have the most vegetarians? See where India ranks

World Vegetarian Day is observed on October 1 every year. From India and Mexico to Brazil and Taiwan, here is a look at countries with a high share of vegetarian populations.

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World Vegetarian Day 2026 (PC: Magnific)

World Vegetarian Day is observed on October 1, bringing attention to vegetarianism and the growing interest in plant-based eating around the world. While India is often closely associated with vegetarian food, it is not the only country where a significant share of people follow a meat-free diet. From Mexico and Brazil to Taiwan and Israel, vegetarian eating has a presence across different cultures and regions. But how does India compare with other countries, and which nations have a maximum vegetarian population? The answer can vary depending on the survey, definition, and year of the data, but some countries consistently appear near the top.

World Vegetarian Day 2026: Which countries have the most vegetarians?

According to data compiled by World Population Review Vegetarianism by Country, India has the highest recorded share in its 2026 country table, at 29.5%, followed by Mexico at 19%, Brazil at 14%, Taiwan at 13.5% and Israel at 13%. Australia follows at 12.1%, while Argentina and Sweden are listed at 12% each.

A 2025 Statista Consumer Insights data also placed India at the top among the selected countries it studied. The survey covered 205,293 respondents across countries including India, the US, Brazil, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and the UK.

Note: These figures should not be treated as a single, up-to-date census of every country’s vegetarian population. The underlying data comes from different years and sources.

World Vegetarian Day 2026: Where does India rank among vegetarian countries?

India ranks first in the world for vegetarianism, leading both by percentage of the population and by absolute numbers.

Roughly 20% to 39% (and up to 44% in some metrics/surveys like Pew Research) of India’s population identifies as vegetarian, putting it far ahead of any other nation.

India is home to an estimated 276 million to over 400 million vegetarians, which is more than the total vegetarian populations of most other major countries combined.

Top 5 most vegetarian countries in the world 2026

According to data from the World Population Review, here are the top 5 countries with the highest share of vegetarians (Vegetarianism by Country 2026):

1. India: India ranks first, with an estimated 29.5% of the population following a vegetarian diet. The figure is based on 2020 data and represents about 276 million people in the source’s estimate.

2. Mexico: Mexico is second, with around 19% of its population estimated to be vegetarian.

3. Brazil: Brazil comes next, with an estimated 14% vegetarian population, as per the data.

4. Taiwan: Taiwan has an estimated 13.5% vegetarian population in the World Population Review table.

5. Israel: Israel rounds off the top five, with 13% of its population identified as vegetarian, based on the data.

Why vegetarianism continues to grow globally?

Vegetarianism is no longer limited to countries with long-standing meat-free traditions. Research has found growing interest in vegetarian and vegan diets in several parts of the world, with health, ethical, and environmental awareness among the factors influencing dietary choices.

Consumers are increasingly choosing plant-based diets to actively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve critical water supplies, and combat deforestation caused by livestock farming. On a personal level, growing clinical evidence links meat-free eating to lower risks of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.