World Vitiligo Day 2022: Vitiligo, also known as ‘leucoderma’ or ‘white leprosy,’ is an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells which produces pigment, causing tissue damage. Melanocytes are the cells that produce the skin pigment melanin, which gives your skin its color; when melanocytes die, white patches appear.

Every year, over 1 lakh cases of vitiligo are reported in India. Vitiligo can occur at any age, but it is more common before the age of 30. There are many different kinds of these. These white spots appear in one area of the body in some people. At the same time, in some patients, these spots spread throughout the body gradually. There are many assumptions about this, which causes vitiligo patients to experience mental stress.

#Myth 1: Eating fish and milk together causes reaction on the skin

No, that’s not true at all. There is no study of any kind about this, which links white spots on the body and fish-milk together. Experts say that it is an autoimmune disorder, which is not affected by the combination of food. Autoimmune is the condition when the body’s immune system starts attacking the healthy cells of the body.

#Myth 2: Vitiligo spreads simply by touching

There has been no research into this. According to experts, vitiligo is not contagious. In such a case, the disease does not spread through the affected patients’ touching, eating, drinking, blood, or sex.

#Myth 3: Using too much soap causes white spots

It is believed that white spots occur by using too much soap. However, this notion is completely false and a myth. As mentioned vitiligo is an autoimmune disease. It does not involve any external elements.

#Myth 4: Vitiligo is the cause of all white patches

No, not all white patches are caused by vitiligo. There is a comprehensive list of all white spot disorders. White patches can be caused by nevus, post-burns, leprosy, tinea versicolor (fungal infection), and other factors.

#Myth 5: Vitiligo is difficult to diagnose

Vitiligo is a relatively simple clinical diagnosis. The diagnosis is based on the typical distribution pattern of the skin lesions, which are hypopigmented, non-scaly, chalky white macules with distinct margins.