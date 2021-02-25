Periods and their symptoms can sometimes be quite discomforting, especially rashes, a common problem that comes with the menstrual cycle. Women often face a lot of problems during periods and there is not a single one who hasn’t suffered from period rashes, but the truth is that they are quite avoidable, and one can take care of it. Also Read - 5 Yoga Poses to Keep Your Hair Luscious And Healthy

Spending the entire day wearing pads, you tend to develop rashes on your thighs and vaginal area. Rashes are often painful and cause inflammation, leaving you uncomfortable, cranky, and irritable.

Paridhi Mantri, Lead, Consumer Insights, and Product Innovation at Paree shares a few tips and tricks to minimize and prevent the development of period rashes.

Here are five simple things you can do for a comfortable period:

Change Your Pad Frequently

Changing a pad after every 4-6 hours is very important and should be your priority if you are aiming to get rid of rashes. Wearing the same pad for a very long period leads to feeling wet which in turn causes rashes and itchiness. Therefore, this practice is not only bad for your health, but it also contributes to period rashes. Hence, it is advisable to change pads frequently.

Ensure hygiene as a priority

It is important to keep yourself clean and dry down there while menstruating. Washing with lukewarm water regularly and properly is more than enough. Use of any cosmetic soap or cream is a No-No as they can be harsh on your private parts.

Good sanitary pads

While experiencing periods, our body is prone to rashes and itchiness, converting your periods into a messy affair. Hence, it is very important to choose the right kind of pad depending upon your flow type and skin type. A quick absorbent pad with a soft and good quality outer layer will be the perfect solution for those days. Pads with a Dry Sheet (PPF sheet) can cause a rash due to the humid and dry weather. Using pads with a soft Top Sheet like Hot Air Through which absorbs well and makes the pad feel softer as well is desirable.

Wear The Right Underwear

Cotton underwear is the perfect solution for your periods. They let your skin breathe and make sure that you are not sweating profusely. There’s very little chance of developing rashes down there with proper ventilation and no moisture build-up.

Using Antifungal Powder/Antibacterial Powder

It’s extremely important to keep the vaginal area dry and moisture-free. Dry out the area with clean tissue paper, finishing off with an absorbent Antifungal/Antibacterial Powder to prevent chafing and rashes and keep any bacteria at bay.