Skincare Tips: Without adding a dash of colour to the lips, the makeup routine is incomplete. Applying lipstick enhances a person's looks. With so many shades available in the market, you might get confused. Along with this, you always have one concern existing in your head. The concern for whether it is good for your skin or not. Fret not, we have you covered here.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Gurveen Waraich, a renowned dermatologist shares inputs on the dos and don'ts of applying lipstick. The caption read, "Lipsticks are essentially a blend of oils and wax. Color of the lipstick comes from various dyes and pigments."

“Pigments are a blend of various metals (typically the oxides), but the levels of metal used are well within safety limits (despite some controversial studies in the recent past). But if you have a history of eczema, sensitivity, dark lips and you are a daily user of lipstick then it could be a problem. These pigments can cause or aggravate lip eczema or even perioral dermatitis causing lip darkening or pigmentation around mouth,” says Dr. Gurveen Waraich.

Here Are The Do’s For Healthier Lips

Apply a layer of lip balm with SPF before your lipstick.

Use glossier nudes more often than darker mattes.

Do not retouch more than 2 times a day.

Take a break from lipsticks whenever possible.

Check the expiry date of your cosmetics.

Here Are The Don’ts For Healthier Lips