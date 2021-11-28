Tips to improve digestion: The wedding season is here and we cannot stop ourselves from devouring food. We are so hoping from one wedding party to another that little do we think about our body and digestion. Binge eating can lead to stomach related issues like constipation.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Sahher Bambba On Her Fitness, Diet And Workout Routine | Watch Video

Taking it to Instagram, celebrated nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, shares three superfoods to keep indigestion and stomach issues at bay. Rujuta suggests three foods to keep a healthy digestive system.

Health Tips: 5 Important Ways to Stay Strong And Maintain Good Lifestyle

Here Are The Tips

Methi laddoo made with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger – prevents stomach cramps and constipation, promotes intestinal mucosa and even helps keep the hair lustrous which can otherwise look frizzy due to a poor functioning stomach.

Do it – Either at breakfast or as a 4-6 pm meal, if you are out of routine with sleep and even missing workouts. Helps with blood sugar regulation too.

Glass of chaas with hing and kalanamak right after lunch – While the chaas or buttermilk is both a good source of probiotics and Vit B12, the hing and kalanmak combo will help cut down bloating, gas and even prevent IBS.

Do it – Especially if you are attending evening functions and want to sport a flat stomach.

A tsp of chyawanprash at bedtime – Keeps the immune system strong, solid source of flavonoids and antioxidants, will ensure that the skin stays supple and soft even through the torture of the wedding festivities.

Do it – If late night shaadis are a routine and especially if you are at destination weddings.