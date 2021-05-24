While India is still struggling to fight its battle with COVID-19, Black Fungus, and White Fungus, one case has been reported of ‘Yellow Fungus’ infection in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Experts have warned that yellow fungus is more lethal than black and white fungus. Also Read - RDIF and Panacea Biotec Launch Production of Sputnik V in India, To Produce 100 Million Doses Per Year

The patient diagnosed with Yellow fungus is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

What is Yellow Fungus?

Yellow fungus is more damaging than the other two fungal infections as it can affect the body's internal organs. It starts off internally, causes pus leakage, slow healing of wounds, and in severe cases, it can lead to organ failure and acute necrosis, according to a Times of India report.

Cause of Yellow Fungus?

Fungal infections take place due to unsanitary conditions that include poor hygiene, contaminated resources, or going overboard with steroids, antibacterial medicines.

Who is at risk?

Patients with comorbidities or using immunity-suppressing medications are at risk.

Symptoms of Yellow fungus:

Lethargy

Weight loss

Low appetite, or no appetite at all.

Leakage of pus from the wound.

Slow down the healing process of wounds

Sunken eyes and organ failure leading to acute necrosis

Treatment of Yellow Fungus:

Yellow fungus is treatable. Amphotericin B injection, a broad spectrum antifungal medicine, is said to be the only available treatment for yellow fungus, according to a Zee News report.

The second wave of Coronavirus has hit India and is impacting its people badly. The new strain has brought the nation’s healthcare system to its knees. As India gasps for oxygen, the mutation has been more devastating than the first one.

Meanwhile, many states in India have declared Black fungus as an epidemic. The fungal infection is caused by a group of molds called mucormycosis. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or those who are taking medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness.