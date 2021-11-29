Yoga Asanas For Elderly People: Yoga keeps all the health issues at bay and it is never too late to know begin if you haven’t started. Yoga helps in different aspect of health like physical, mental, emotional and spiritual also.Also Read - Yoga vs. Pilates, What Are The Distinctive Health Benefits?

Yoga for Mental Well-being

Yoga can also help to reduce any form of stress, depression, anxiety, and other mental health-related issues. You can practice Surya Namaskar, yoga mudras, pranayama, and meditation along with physical postures. it helps you to preserve memory and even improve concentration and focus.

Follow a Safe Practice

Yoga for elders and senior citizens should be done by taking all the necessary precautions. If you have recently undergone surgery or if you suffer from any injury please begin your practice only after taking the necessary approval of your medical practitioner. Certain poses like the plank pose should be done with great care if you suffer from any wrist weakness or injury. Please consider using wristbands, kneecaps, or any other form of protection to help you practice safely.

Yoga Asanas

Vrikshasana or Tree Pose

Vrikshasana

Good for balance and concentration.

Builds leg and abdominal strength

Works on hip mobility

Formation of The Posture

Stand tall, and place one foot on the opposite inner thigh. Either above or below the knee. Open the leg to the side, bring your hands to prayer. Stay for five to eight breaths.

Ado MukhaSvansana or Downward Facing Dog

Good for joint health, flexibility, and all-over body strength.

Seniors with wrist issues can try the same posture on their forearms

Formation of The Posture

Start on hands and knees. Tuck your toes under, and lift your hips up and back until your body forms a triangle. Use your core strength and legs to bring the weight back as much as possible. Stay for 5 to 8 breaths, lower down, and repeat twice.

Naukasana/ Boat Pose

Strengthens core and back to remove any back aches or related issues

Formation of the Posture

Lie down on your back. Bring your upper body 45½ off the floor. Pivot your body weight on your hips and lift your legs 45ï¿½ off the floor. Your toes must be aligned with your eyes Try to prevent a bend in the knees. Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward. Tighten your abdominal muscles. Straighten your back.

Santolanasana – Plank Pose

Good for building strength in shoulders, arms, wrists and core.

Balances nervous system

Formation of the posture:

Lie on your stomach Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned Your wrists must be below your shoulders and your arms straight

Samakonasana – Equal Pose

Improves balance, and posture.

Strengthens back and legs

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi. Slowly tilt your upper body forward at your pelvis. Lower your upper body until it is parallel to the ground. Try to keep your legs straight with a very slight bend at the knees. Ensure that your back is not hunched and your spine is straight. You can keep your hands on your hips or stretch them out to the side Focus your gaze forward.

