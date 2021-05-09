Yoga During Pregnancy: Yoga is a beautiful practice that makes it perfect for even pregnancy. If you are an expecting mother, you can include a simple Yoga practice with basic asanas such as Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Samasthithi etc. These gentle postures are safe for you during this time as they do not cause any strain on the body. These simple asanas can be held for a long duration. Also Read - Yoga For Breastfeeding Mothers: Best Asanas And Mudras to Stay Calm, Strong And Agile

Along with the physical postures, you can keep the body and mind calm with a few Pranayama and meditation techniques such as Anulom Vilom, Bhastrika Pranayama and Bheej Dhyan or Aarambh Dhyan.

Surya Namaskar

A scientific sequence of 8 powerful yoga poses from the Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation. Though best practiced early morning on an empty stomach, we can perform the Surya Namaskar any time of the day. Apart from providing the body with a 360-degree workout, the Surya Namaskar also impacts the body and mind positively. The regular practice leaves one feeling energetic, healthy, and calm throughout the day. It expands the chest and the rib cage resulting in a full intake of oxygen. The lung capacity is fully utilised. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Bhagyashree Dassani on Being 'Hero Ki Maa' And How She Grew up With Her Kids

1. Yoga for pregnant women: Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Formation of the posture

Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in Dandasana

Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh

Then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh

Place your palms on the knees

Sit erect with spine straight

2. Yoga for pregnant women: Dandasana

Formation of the posture

Start in a seated position and stretch your legs out forward.

Join your legs bringing your heels together

Keep your back straight

Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs, and calves

Look ahead

Place your palms beside your hips on the floor to support your spine

Relax your shoulders

Hold this asana for 30 seconds

Yoga for pregnant women: Bhastrika Pranayama

Method

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up in Prapthi Mudra

Inhale and fill your lungs with air

Exhale completely

Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale

Duration You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually

increase it with time. Benefits a) Cleanses the entire body and releases toxins b) Improves the lung’s breathing capacity c) Enhances digestion d) Regulates the nervous system e) Purifies blood f) Energizes the body and reduces

laziness.

Pregnancy is a period of joyful and profound experiences. During this delicate time, ensure that your health is closely monitored due to the changing nature of the body, hormonal fluctuation, cravings etc. This is to protect yourself from any complications. Along with yoga, pranayama and meditation, include plenty of sleep, intake of nutritious food to keep the mind and body in a pleasant state.

— article has been sourced from Himalayan Siddha Grand Master Akshar