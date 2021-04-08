New Delhi: Yoga is the ancient science for holistic well-being and should be performed under expert supervision after consulting your medical practitioner. Yoga comprises various techniques such as physical postures, breathing practices, meditation exercises, mudras, chanting, etc. Yoga can be an extremely safe and effective practice as yoga contains a therapeutic quality that can help in the process of healing. Also Read - Yoga For Sportspersons: Asanas to Help You Avoid Calf Muscle Injuries | World Health Day 2021

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shared his inputs on if it is safe to practice yoga for patients with breast cancer? Physical postures in yoga are known as asanas, and they follow a scientific alignment that is optimal for the body. By following these scientific guidelines and aligning your body, it is possible that you receive the maximum benefit to help improve your immunity and fight diseases such as cancer. Yoga is not only for the physical body but for the mind as well. Yoga and spiritual practices such as chanting, and meditation allow your vibrations to rise up; and this is extremely useful to speed up recovery. Practices such as Siddhohum Kriya and Namho Himalaya are examples of techniques that can benefit you in a holistic manner. Also Read - Yoga For Heart Diseases: Easy Asanas For People Suffering From Heart Issues

Shalabasana Variation Also Read - WATCH: Get Hot Abs Like Malaika Arora With 3 Simple Exercises

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet together, and toes outwards. Inhale and lift up the right hand, and left leg behind. Keep them straight, as you lift head and chest up. Exhale as your bring your torso down and repeat on the other side. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds.

Vashishtasana

From your table top position or Marjariasana, gently lift the knees off the floor and straighten them to come into plank position. From here, turn towards your right side balancing on your left Palm and bring your right foot on to your left. Align the heels and toes if possible or you can place your right foot in front of your left thigh for support. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds, exhale and release. Repeat on the other side.

Twisted Cobra Pose (Triyaka Bhujangasana)

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet apart, at a distance of about 2ft, inhale as you lift your head, turn to look over your right shoulder at your left heel, and exhale as you bring your torso down. Repeat on the other side.

Siddhohum Kriya

Siddhohum Kriya is a practice that prepares you to become a container to receive energies and enhances your capacity. It removes your mental limitations and also makes you powerful enough to implement these energies.

There are 5 steps to practising the Siddhohum Kriya, the Disha (direction) to face is east. This practice is ideal when done during sunrise, and each step is to be held for 1 minute.

You can also include breathing exercises such as Anulom Vilom, Bhastrika, and Bhramari Pranayama in your regular routine. Yoga can be extremely beneficial for keeping away stress which is one of the major factors to help you improve health and wellbeing. When the mind is stress-free, it allows the body to generate more healing and also enables better absorption of nutrients within the system.