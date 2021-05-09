Yoga For Breastfeeding Mothers: Best Asanas And Mudras to Stay Calm, Strong And Agile

Yoga For Breastfeeding Mothers: The holistic science of yoga covers all aspects of our well-being which includes physical health, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. A woman’s body undergoes so many changes during pregnancy, and yoga can be a supportive tool to help you in your well-being. Practice the following mudras and asanas that can guide you towards cultivating an improved state of mind and overall health. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Dedicates Mother's Day Post For 'Two Incredible Women Who Lead By Example'

Mudras: Mudra is a sacred hand gesture or "seal," used for channeling prana which is the flow of vital life force energy.

Yoga for breastfeeding moms: Hakini mudra

Hakini mudra is also called the mudra for the mind. Named after the Hindu Goddess Hakini, Hakini in Sanskrit means “power” or “rule,” and this mudra is believed to give the practitioner power over their own mind. Ideally, it should be performed during sunrise.

It can be practiced in any stable seated posture such as sukhasana (easy pose) or padmasana (lotus pose), in which the spine can remain upright.

To practice this gesture, first, bring the palms to face one another a few inches apart. Bring the fingertips and thumbs of both hands together, allowing them to maintain light contact. The hands can then be raised to the level of the third-eye chakra, in the center of the forehead.

Breathe through the nostrils, and place the tongue against the roof of the mouth with each inhalation, and relaxed with each exhalation.

Enhance the benefits of this mudra by focussing the drishti (gaze) towards the third eye.

Hakini mudra can be practiced for up to 30 minutes daily, either in one go or broken down into three 10 minute practices.

Yoga for breastfeeding moms: Suchi mudra

Suchi mudra is believed to have healing properties. The term is derived from the Sanskrit word suchi, meaning “needle.” Practice Suchi mudra to relieve a range of blocking ailments and emotions, ease digestive problems, stress etc.

It can be practiced in any stable seated posture such as sukhasana (easy pose) or padmasana (lotus pose), in which the spine can remain upright.

To perform this mudra, the thumb forms a fist with the middle, ring, and little fingers, and the forefinger extends upward similar to a “Number One” gesture.

This mudra can be practiced while seated, prone, standing or even walking, as long as the body is relaxed and the posture is symmetrical.

This mudra should be practiced for six breaths four times per day with the focus on the navel and pelvic chakras (energy centers).

Yoga for breastfeeding moms: Marjariasana

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Gently drop down on your knees, aligning palms with shoulders

Place your knees under the hips

As you inhale, curve your spine and look up

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back, and allow your neck to drop down

Focus your gaze towards your chest

Balasana – Child’s pose

Gently drop your knees on your mat or any soft surface

Place your pelvis on your heels

Point your toes outward

Press your calf muscles into your thighs

Separate your knees from each other

Reach forward and place your palms ahead

Bring your forehead down

Yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation exercises have been proven to reduce anxiety and to help women stay calm in pregnancy and labour and even after childbirth.

— Article sourced from Himalayan Siddha Grand Master Akshar