Yoga For Cancer Treatment: How Ujjayi Breathing Helps in Chemotherapy Treatment

Ujjayi pranayama is a breathing exercise in the practice of yoga and can be translated to mean big victory or special victory. The technique to perform Ujjayi Pranayam is to fill your lungs completely with air as you inhale through your nose, and contracting the throat slightly as you exhale through your nose. Ujjayi Pranayama is popularly used in Ashtanga and vinyasa yoga practices.
Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his inputs on why Ujjayi breathing is recommended for patients suffering from cancer.
Following are the different ways that ujjayi breathing can help during chemotherapy treatment.
Ujjayi Pranayam
- It calms your mind
Ujjayi pranayama technique is helpful to calm the mind down and induce relaxation for both mind as well as the body. Ujjayi can be practiced to bring stillness and peaceful quality to the mind. When the mind is relaxed then it allows for the treatment and the medication to work better on the system.
- It can regulate your blood circulation
Practise this breathing technique on a regular basis to help regulate your blood circulation. Ujjayi pranayama improves the flow of blood within the body and as a result, it improves the functioning of the organs.
- Relaxes the nervous system
It is often quite common that patients on hearing the diagnosis of Cancer go into a state of panic and anxiety. Having this disturbed mental state is not conducive to a positive outcome for the treatment. Ujjayi Pranayama has a very soothing and relaxing effect on the nervous system and this eliminates stress and worry.
- Improves your immunity
While undergoing treatment for cancer it is recommended that you avoid any kind of physical practice such as exercising working out etc. This is recommended in order to help you conserve your energy as the process of chemotherapy can leave you feeling fatigued and drained. In this situation, Ujjayi Pranayama can bring in all the benefits of exercise by boosting your immunity and making you resistant to weakness.
- Alignment of the mind-body and spirit
As the name of Ujjai means victory, this breathing technique has the unique benefit of bringing alignment between the body, mind, and the spirit. Ujjayi Pranayama can be a very invigorating practice.