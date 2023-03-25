Home

Health

Yoga For Children: 7 Most Easy And Effective Asanas to Help Your Kids be Regular With Yoga in Life

Yoga For Children: 7 Most Easy And Effective Asanas to Help Your Kids be Regular With Yoga in Life

Yoga for children: With reducing physical activity and more screen time, it is paramount for kids to perform certain easy and effective yoga asanas for a healthylifetsyle

Yoga For Children: 5 Most Easy And Effective Asanas to Help Your Kids be Regular With Yoga in Life

Yoga For Children: We all know that changing of time and tide has brought in several changes in the way we live, the way we eat, the way we play and so much more. This digitally driven era has a slew of advantages and disadvantages that can be very well seen in the present lifestyle. These days, kids often go out to play but on their mobiles phones. Or else, they even do not go out at all unlike the olden days when mobiles were a thing of luxury and not really a necessity. this has added on to the sedentary lifestyle. Therefore, it is all the more important to have some sort of physical activity that helps towards a healthy lifestyle. Yoga is one of the best ways to go about it and it needs no backing. This mind-body calming practise has innumerable health benefits and is also great for improving concentration. so here are some of the mot easy and effective yoga asanas for kid to include in their daily lifestyle.

Vrikshasana- Tree Pose: In this asana one needs to stand straight and keep the feet together. Then, fold one leg and place your feet on the inner thigh of the other leg in perpendicular position. Inhale and stand in namaskar position for few seconds. This helps for blood circulation and helps boost concentration as well relieving stress. Adho Mukha Asana or Downward facing Dog: This traditional forward bend can be restful and rejuvenating. Practicing this pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps to work out imbalances in the body and improves strength. Bridge Pose: This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor. Child pose or Balasana: It may look like you’re resting, but Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back. It’s also a great de-stressor before bed at the end of a long, exhausting day. Start on all fours with your arms stretched out straight in front of you, then sit back so your glutes (butt muscles) come to rest just above — but not touching — your heels. Uttara Asana or Camel Pose: The camel pose stretches the abdominal region and improves digestion. It also relieves lower back pain, improves posture and helps in reducing fat in thighs. While performing this asana, one needs to kneel down. Then lean backwards, bend your head and spine and try touching the feet. Dhanushasana – Bow pose: This aids in digestive process, constipation and alleviates menstrual cramps too. Also, it stretches the back. One needs to lie down on their stomach with legs straight and stretched out. Keep hands to the side. Now slowly bend your knees, and pull them towards your head by holding the ankles with your hands. However, do not stretch your legs apart more than hips. Now slowly try to lift your thighs while pulling legs towards your body. Simultaneously lift your face and chest and hold the pose for few seconds. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): One of the best asanas to reduce belly fat. Sit upright with legs stretched out. Inhale and extend your arms. Try to touch your toes with fingers and bend down to touch your nose with your thighs. Hold the pose for few seconds. Be careful on how you bend. Bend and stretch only as much your body allows to avoid any injuries of muscle pull

Just few minutes of yoga can help a long way. Therefore, even if you include just 15-20 minutes of dedicated and mindful yoga in your everyday routine, it can help improve muscles, posture, digestion and what not

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.