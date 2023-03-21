Home

Yoga For Concentration: 5 Powerful Asanas To Boost Memory

Yoga For Concentration: 5 Powerful Asanas To Boost Memory

Yoga For Concentration: Forgetting things too often? Here are few yoga asanas to increase your concentration.

Yoga For Concentration: In this hustle culture, being stressed too much has sort of become the new normal for people. And stress further leads to so many complications be it physical or mental health. Forgetting things is one of them. Also, these days, it has become harder to concentrate on one thing for long time. While there are foods and other practice to enhance it, yoga is a great way to improve concertation and boost memory. Yes, yoga is beneficial for so many things, right? Be it joint pain, neck pain, relieve stress and what not. Yoga helps calm mind and body to help and improve health, recover and heal.

5 Yoga Asanas To Improve Concentration

Vrikshasana- Tree Pose: In this asana one needs to stand straight and keep the feet together. Then, fold one leg and place your feet on the inner thigh of the other leg in perpendicular position. Inhale and stand in namaskar position for few seconds. This helps for blood circulation and helps boost concentration as well relieving stress. Sarvangasana: Lie down on your back first. Place arms by the side. Then, slowly lift your legs off the ground towards the sky. next, gently lift your pelvis and back and support it with your hands, Place your arm on the ground and support with your palms. This asana helps improve brain function. Bridge Pose: This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor. Halasana or Plow Pose: This yoga asana is beneficial for blood ciculation, helps reliev stress and relaxes body. Further, it helps with nervous system and cognitive function. For this, first one eeds to lie down on their back with hands bythe side. then, gently bring your knees towards your chesy and try to take your legs lant over your head. Try to touch the floor over your head with your feet, if possible. Meanwhile ensure that hands are places by the side only. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): One of the best asanas to reduce belly fat. Sit upright with legs stretched out. Inhale and extend your arms. Try to touch your toes with fingers and bend down to touch your nose with your thighs. Hold the pose for few seconds. Be careful on how you bend. Bend and stretch only as much your body allows to avoid any injuries of muscle pull

