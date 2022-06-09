Migraine is a neurological condition that causes recurrent headaches that can range in intensity from mild to severe. It usually just affects half of the head and can last anywhere from 2 hours to more than 2 days. The pain is usually uncontrollable. Warning signs of Migraine includes tingling sensation on face, leg or arm, blind spots and flashes of light. Other warning symptoms include nausea, vomiting, uncontrollable headache.Also Read - Yoga For Stress Relief And Anxiety: How to do Pigeon Pose, Nadi Shudhi And Supine Twist - Watch Video

If you've had a throbbing headache for years or have recently been diagnosed with migraine, there are alternatives to medicine that can help you manage your discomfort. antidepressants, allopathic medicines are only a handful of the different migraine prevention options. If want to try something natural then yoga is considered most effective for treating migraine. You might not see the results in the beginning but in long term it will be have beneficial effect and give you relive from these sudden headaches.

5 yoga poses that you should definitely try on:

Benefits of Hastapadasana

Helps in stretching of the muscles

Increases blood circulation

Makes the spine more flexible.

Tone the organs of the abdomen

Benefits of the Shishuasana

Deeply relaxing for the back.

Helps in getting rid of constipation

Avoid this yoga exercise if you are Pregnant women or had recently suffered from diarrhea

Benefits of Marjariasana

Allows the spine to be more flexible.

Wrists and shoulders are strengthened.

Improves digestion by massaging the digestive organs.

Abdominal toning

Benefits of Adho Mukha Svanasana

Increases lung capacity

Strengthening the chest muscles.

Provides strength to the entire body, particularly the arms, shoulders, legs, and feet.

Aids in muscle toning

Benefits of Setu Bandhasana