All it takes to protect your most valuable organ- the heart is a simple set of lifestyle practices. The health of your heart is extremely vital and even the smallest complication can result in fatalities or cause a serious threat to your life. However, there are a large majority of people who do not pay attention to their heart’s health. This could lead to heart conditions, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, stress, and anxiety, etc. India.com got in touch with Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar to know how yoga can be practised efficiently by those who are suffering from heart diseases. Also Read - 5 Superfoods To Boost Immune System And Help You Stay Healthy Amid COVID-19

There are simple and easy yoga practices that you can inculcate in your daily life. This will ensure that your heart remains healthy which in turn leads to overall well-being. Making small but effective lifestyle changes such as following a healthy diet, getting adequate sleep, nutrition, exercise, and practising meditation can work wonders for you. Follow these simple practices to benefit your heart and your physical and mental well-being. Start by setting aside a minimum of 20 minutes each day towards yoga or any form of exercise. You can practice each of the following techniques in a sequence or do them as per your comfort. Also Read - World Health Day 2021: Date, Theme, History And Significance

1. Yoga for a healthy heart: Pranamasana

Formation of the posture Also Read - Here’s How You Can Help Your Kid Cope With COVID-Related Stress

Begin in Samasthithi

Stand straight with your spine aligned and an erect posture

Relax your shoulders and bring your feet together

Join your palms in front of your chest ensuring that your elbows are aligned with your wrists.

Look straight ahead or close your eyes

Gently inhale and exhale

2. Yoga for a healthy heart: Hridaya Mudra

A powerful mudra, the Hridaya Mudra is also called Apan Vayu Mudra or Mritsanjeevani Mudra. It is known to help as first aid for heart attacks.

Hridaya Mudra (Heart Mudra) is valuable for those who have suffered from any heart-related conditions including a heart attack. The mudra balances the Heart Chakra (Anahata Chakra) by pressing the thumb (fire element), the ring finger (earth element), and the middle finger (space element) together at the tips. This combination of the elements of fire, earth, and space and the pressure at the tips of these fingers have a scientific significance. It helps to detoxify and cleanse the body. It increases the supply of oxygen to the heart thereby improving the heart’s power and function.

Formation of the posture

Sit down in a meditative pose such as Sukhasana or Padmasana and keep your back straight. You can also sit on a chair with your back straight

Join the tip of your index finger to gently touch the base of your thumb. Touch the tips of your middle, ring and thumb fingers.

Straighten your little finger

Do this with both hands and place the back of your palms on your knees

Close your eyes and direct your attention to your breath

Benefits

Helps to direct Oxygen towards the heart

Controls any problems related to the heart

Checks blood pressure

Redirects prana towards the heart, controlling any problems related to the heart.

Opens the heart at an emotional level too, balancing emotions and tensions

Also balances the digestive fire in our body

Treats insomnia, migraine, and asthma

Prevention is better than cure and yoga is a miraculous practice that prevents diseases and illnesses. Yoga not only keeps your heart strong, but also boosts your immune system, improves the functioning of all your organs, and even helps you maintain a balanced weight