Yoga For Immunity: 3 Yoga Asanas That Can Boost Your Immune System

The immune system protects us from harmful things that could enter our body from the outside environment. Immunity also fights against disease-causing germs of bacteria that could occur inside the body as well. The main task of the immune system is to eliminate pathogens, viruses, parasites, or fungi that could cause harm to us and to remove them from the body. The immune system recognizes and neutralizes these harmful substances from the body's environment and fights disease-causing germs such as cancer cells.

There are two subsystems contained within the immune system called the innate immune system and the adaptive immune system. Both of these subsystems are linked together and work to remove harmful substances and germs which usually trigger an immune response.

The immune system manufactures antibodies using them to specifically fight against certain germs that the body comes into contact with. The immune system is constantly learning and adapting in order to recognise germs of bacteria the body has previously come into contact with.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 3 yoga asanas that can help to boost your immunity.

Dhanurasana

Begin on your stomach

Fold your knees to grab onto your ankles with your palms

Inhale and lift your legs and arms up as much as you can

Balance on your stomach

Look up and hold the posture for a while

Word of Advice

Avoid if you have injured your shoulders, wrists, back and/or neck

Pregnant women must not perform this posture

Avoid this posture if you have had any recent abdominal or neck surgery

Chakrasana

Formation:

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

Place your palms next to your ears, with fingers pointing forward

Inhale, and lift your entire body up

Allow your head to fall gently behind and try to keep your neck relaxed

Distribute your body weight evenly between your feet and palms

Word of Advice

The posture is not recommended if you are suffering from any kind of back injury or spinal problems. Those who have a condition of glaucoma, and/or high blood pressure should avoid this pose.

Paschimottanasana

Formation of the posture

Begin in Dandasana stretching your legs out forward

You can keep your knees slightly bent

Reach your arms up and keep your spine straight

Exhale as you bend forward from the hip

Hold your big toes with your fingers

Hold the asana for a while

Yoga postures and other techniques naturally support and boost the immune system. Yoga lowers the stress hormones in your body and strengthens the immune system. Stress is one of the biggest reasons why your immune system might become weakened. Yoga calms the nervous system, conditions the respiratory tract and lungs, and stimulates the lymphatic system. This releases or eliminates toxins from the body improving the functioning of your organs.