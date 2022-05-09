Yoga for Moms-to-be: 5 Asanas Pregnant Women Must Add to Their Daily Routine

Pregnancy is obviously a time of great change that women undergo in their bodies as well as in their minds. Even though this is a time of excitement, it can also be very nerve-wracking for the mom-to-be. During this time, yoga can be the most beneficial practice that women can turn to for their physical and mental well-being. Yoga has a lot to offer that is suitable for many levels of practitioners.Also Read - Issue Concentrating? Do Warrior Yoga Pose To Improve Your Concentration | Easy Yoga Video

Yoga master, spiritual guru and lifestyle coach Grand Master Akshar shares some gentle and effective asanas, meditation, mudra and spiritual practices that can be done for a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

Benefits of Yoga during pregnancy

A tool for healing and therapeutic purposes

Physical fitness and mental health

Eliminates stress, and reduces anxiety

Facilitate a safe and easy delivery

Relieves body stiffness, backache etc

Dos and Don’ts

Certain yoga asanas and pranayama can be gentle for the mother and the baby. It is imperative that you practice yoga under the guidance of an expert. Please note that there are specific poses that should be avoided during pregnancy including inversions, supine stretches, backbends, and abdominal twists.

Do not perform cardio and high impact exercise routines during the early days of your pregnancy. This may aggravate nausea, and get in the way of foetal development.

Yoga Asanas

The following restorative poses can help moms-to-be prevent any aches and pains in the body while also increasing the possibility of easy labour.

Sukhasana

Feel free to use the support of cushion pillows and other props to sit down. Stretch your legs out forward and gently fold your right leg and your left leg crossing them at the ankles. Keep your back straight and gently close your eyes. You can place your palms on your knees facing up.

Marjariasana

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Slowly take support and place your knees down on a soft surface

Align palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, very slowly curve your spine to look up

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

As you breathe out, arch your spine and allow your neck to drop down to your chin and look at your belly button

Baddha Konasana

Sit with your legs stretched out

Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together

Hold your feet with both palms and straighten your back

Gently flap your knees up and down

Mudras

Mudra is a sacred hand gesture or “seal,” used for channeling prana which is the flow of vital life force energy.

Hakini mudra

Hakini mudra is also called the mudra for the mind. Named after the Hindu Goddess Hakini, Hakini in Sanskrit means “power” or “rule,” and this mudra is believed to give the practitioner power over their own mind. Ideally it should be performed during sunrise.

It can be practised in any stable seated posture in which the spine can remain upright.

To practice this mudra, let your palms face each another. Keep them a few inches apart. Touch the fingertips and thumbs of both hands, allowing them to maintain light contact. The hands can be at the level of the third-eye chakra, in the centre of the forehead.

Exhale out the nostrils, place the tongue against the roof of the mouth with each inhalation, and relaxed with each exhalation

Enhance the benefits of this mudra by focussing the drishti (gaze) on the third-eye.

Hakini mudra can be practised for up to 30 minutes daily, either in one go or broken down into three 10 minute practices.

Siddha walk

Pregnant women can also practice Siddha walks. This is where you trace figure 8 while you walk from the direction of South to North. You can place a chair in between and form an eight around it. Walk very slowly with hands on your belly or to your side. This direction of walking from the South to the north in a shape of 8 must be done for 21 minutes. After having completed the required duration of rounds you must then reverse the direction and walk from north to south for another 21 minutes.

It must be done early in the morning as the sun rises and the practitioner must remain free from any kind very stress or negative thoughts. The body must be relaxed; the shoulders must not carry any tension.

It is strictly recommended that you should consult your doctor before practising any kind of yoga poses during pregnancy.