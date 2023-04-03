Home

Yoga For PCOS: 5 Powerful Asanas To Manage This Hormonal Condition

Yoga For PCOS: 5 Powerful Asanas To Manage This Hormonal Condition

Yoga for PCOS: Lifestyle changes have a big role to play when it comes to managing PCOS. Yoga is one such lifestyle tweak that might help with this hormonal condition.

5 Yoga Asanas to Manage PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a very common condition that several women face. It is a hormonal condition that leads to enlarged ovaries. Prolonged irregular periods are the first signs of PCOS. There is no permanent cure for it but it surely can be managed with help of proper professional consultation, and make some lifestyle changes. What happens in PCOS? The female reproductive organs are affected by it. It affects the production of estrogen and progesterone that regulate the menstrual cycle. Due to this, the female body also starts producing high levels of male hormones which might lead to the development of cysts as well.

From diet, medication, and exercising we can endeavour to manage PCOS. Yoga, on the other hand, is one of the ancient practices for wellness that helps calm the mind and body. Some yoga asanas might help in managing PCOS.

5 Yoga Asanas For PCOS

1.Malasana or Garland Pose

This yoga asana helps strengthen the pelvic floor and abdominal core. For PCOS, it can help in the circulation of blood o the pelvic region, succour in digestion and metabolism.

Keep your feet about a mat’s width apart, and take a squat-like position by bending your knees. Now place your hands in prayer position with elbows touching the inside of your knees.

2.Setu Bandhasana or Bridge Pose

This asana can help regulate and lower anxiety, stress and calm. This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor.

3.Dhanurasana or Bow Pose

Bow pose helps to relieve pain from menstrual cramps, regulate menstrual flow etc. This aids in the digestive process, constipation and alleviates menstrual cramps too. Also, it stretches the back. One needs to lie down on their stomach with legs straight and stretched out. Keep hands to the side. Now slowly bend your knees, and pull them towards your head by holding the ankles with your hands. However, do not stretch your legs apart more than hips. Now slowly try to lift your thighs while pulling legs towards your body. Simultaneously lift your face and chest and hold the pose for few seconds.

4. Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose

This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

5. Janusirsana or Head-to-Knee Pose

This is an all-inclusive pose that also supports the back and spine. It helps release tension hips shoulders. In this pose, one needs to sit down with legs stretched out, sit and extend one leg to the corner with heels downa nd toes facing upward. Bend the knees of the other leg and keep the foot tucked towards the inside thigh. Now, gently bend your back make an arc with hand and try to touch your feet.

