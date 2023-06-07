Home

Yoga For Posture: 6 Easy Asanas to Enhance Body Posture

Yoga stretches are the best way to calm body and mind. 20 minutes of daily yoga can take us a long healthy way!

Yoga poses for improving body posture

Sit upright. Do not slouch. These are some statements that we all have heard at some point in our lives. The importance of a correct posture has been taught right from the beginning, but today’s scenario requires this re-iteration more than ever. Sitting for long hours in a seat, we do not realise how damaging it can be for our health. Being slumped on the couch while working from home, slouching on seating in the office sitting in front of the screens can lead o bad postures. this further leads to complaints of back pain, neck pain, shoulder ache etc.

Bad posture is not pain in different parts of the body, but, it also affects digestion, and blood circulation, may lead to poor heart health, fatigue etc. Yoga is one of the best ways to work on postures and get relief from pain. Yoga poses help with alignment correction by generating increased awareness of the spine.

Here are 6 Easy Yoga Poses For Better Posture

BHUJNGASANA – COBRA POSE

This is one of the easiest poses which it requires lying flat on the abdomen and pulling the torso backwards with both hands on the sides. It helps in blood circulation, strengthens back and promotes heart health.

BALASANA – CHILD POSE

The child poses aids to stretch and elongate the back. It requires one to sit on their glutes with arms stretched ou on the front. It is a good de-stressor and helps with back and shoulder.

CHAKRAVAKASANA – CAT- COW POSE

This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

DHANURASNA – BOW POSE

It aids in the digestive process, and constipation and alleviates menstrual cramps too. Also, it stretches the back. One needs to lie down on their stomach with legs straight and stretched out. Keep hands to the side. Now slowly bend your knees, and pull them towards your head by holding the ankles with your hands. However, do not stretch your legs apart more than your hips. Now slowly try to lift your thighs while pulling legs towards your body. Simultaneously lift your face and chest and hold the pose for few seconds.

SETU BANDHAN – BRIDGE POSE

It is considered as restorative pose that helps with in enhancing posture. This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor.

VRIKSHASANA- TREE POSE

In this asana one needs to stand straight and keep the feet together. Then, fold one leg and place your feet on the inner thigh of the other leg in a perpendicular position. Inhale and stand in namaskar position for few seconds. This helps for blood circulation and helps boost concentration as well as relieving stress. It helps to keep the back straight.

Include this mind-body relaxing exercise in your everyday life and see the change it entails. However, it s important to perform the poses accurately and not over-stretch your limbs.

