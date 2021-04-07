Yoga For Sportspersons: Sports involve dynamic practices that demand high levels of energy and stamina from practitioners and athletes. Athletes usually have to endure long hours of training where they are preparing their bodies and minds through rigorous training. While injuries are common in sports or any movement-related activities, it is possible to avoid them completely. If you want to be free from injuries, then the first and foremost point is to remember the importance of a good warm-up. Start every practice by warming up the body through Sukshma Vyayam. In yoga, these are subtle practices that are done in order to prepare the body for movement. It can include easy and basic techniques such as rotation of ankles, hips, neck, and shoulders as this will protect all the joints in your body. Also Read - Benefits Of Skipping Daily: Helps To Burn Those Extra Calories, Get Glowing Skin And More

Yoga is a combination of breathing and postures. And when you practice movement with awareness of your breath it ensures that you are free from injuries. When you focus on the breath you automatically keep your body safe as you are grounded and aware of the present moment. When exercising or playing sports the most important thing is to remain in the present moment as any distraction can cause loss of focus leading to injuries.

India.com talked to Himalayan Siddha Grand Master Akshar to suggest a few effective Yoga asanas for sportspersons and athletes dealing with calf muscle injuries. You can include the following postures that can prepare your calf muscles for any activity and keep them protected. You can hold each of these postures for up to 30 seconds and repeat for 3 sets.

How to do Vrikshasana: Yoga for sportspersons

Formation of the posture

Begin in Samasthithi

Lift your right leg and balance on your left leg

Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh

You can hold your foot for support

Join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra

Raise your Pranam towards the sky

Focus forward

Repeat the same with the alternate leg.

How to do Samasthithi: Yoga for sportspersons

Formation of the posture

Stand with your feet together

Stretch your arms out beside your body

Gently close eyes

Relax the body

Word of Advice

Try to balance your bodyweight equally on both feet.

How to do Ekapadasana: Yoga for sportspersons

Formation of the posture

Begin in Samastithi

Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam

Exhale and bend your upper body forward and until it is parallel to the floor

Keep your arms beside your ears

Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight

Your right leg, pelvis, upper body, and arms should form a straight line

Focus your gaze to a point on the floor to maintain balance

Additionally, you can also practice meditation techniques such as Ropan Dhyan. Ropan Dhyan is a technique that involves healing yourself. For this meditation practice, you need to imagine a spot like a black circle about 10 inches from your heart on the outside and also form a similar black circle within on the inside. Inhale from the point outside for 6 seconds, keep that breath within 6 seconds, and then redirect the flow back to the black dot outside. This needs to be repeated 21 times and needs to be done for 21 days continuously.