Yoga to Avoid Groin Injury: How to do Padahasthasana, Vrikshasana, And Titliasana

Yoga to Avoid Groin Injury: Before you start out with any sort of physical practice whether it is yoga, pilates, gym, dance, etc., first you must warm up the body. Certain postures such as full splits, half splits, kicks, leg swings, deep lunges are especially to be avoided if you have not done the proper warm-up for your body. Injury to your groin region can be particularly painful as it can even hamper your ability to walk and do your basic functions normally. To avoid injury to this area you must next warm up your hips, hamstrings, glutes, and psoas muscle areas.

Best Yoga Poses to Avoid Groin Injury

Top yoga poses: Baddha Konasana

Sit with your legs stretched forward. Fold legs to bring the soles of your feet together. Keep your feet comfortably away from the groin. Gently try to push your knees down as you exhale.

Kaliasana Open your feet wide keeping your toes pointed at an outward angle. Bring your pelvis down into a deep, low squat. Keep your back straight. Lift your arms parallel to your shoulders. Bend them at the elbow and open your palms up to the sky.

How to do Padahasthasana

Begin in Samasthithi. Exhale and bend forward from the hips, try to touch your nose to your knees. If you are able to, place palms or fingertips on either side of your feet. As a beginner, you can bend your knees slightly.

Easy Yoga posture: Ashwasanchalanasana

Begin standing with your feet together in Padahasathasana. Extend your left leg back, drop your knee and extend your toes out. You can place your arms beside your foot or even lift them up and look upwards. Align your right knee with your ankle. Repeat on the other side.

Tips to do Vrikshasana

Begin in Samasthithi and lift your right leg off the floor. Find your balance as you put your body weight on your left leg. You can support your foot with your palms. Bring your right foot on your left inner thigh. Place it as close to your groin as possible. Raise your hands up and join your palms. Keep your head is in between your arms. Repeat the same with the other leg.

Benefits of yoga: Titliasana

Sit with your legs stretched forward. Fold legs to bring the soles of your feet together. Keep your feet comfortably away from the groin. Gently try to push your knees down as you exhale. Keep flapping them like the wings of a butterfly.

Practice the following yoga postures as a warm-up before you begin your practice you can hold each pose for 30 seconds and repeat the sequence upto 3 times. These postures not only help to prevent

injury to the groin area but can also heal and help you recover in case of an existing or previous injury.

— Sourced from Himalayan Siddha Grand Master Akshar