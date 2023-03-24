Yoga Tips: Why is Meditation Important And How to be Regular With it? Expert Answers!

Home

The role of meditation in yoga and how to incorporate meditation into your practice. Check out these easy ways to include yoga in your lifestyle.

Yoga tips for meditation: Meditation helps you feel emotionally balanced and regulates your nervous system for a more objective viewpoint. Using this mindfulness technique in everything you do will enable you to experience constant joy and harmony. Gaining mental stability and clarity via meditation will help you face any obstacles with confidence. You might feel calmer and more anchored by using yoga techniques of meditation. Your responses to outside conditions are positively altered by this.

For beginners, try using one or more of the following meditation methods. Start by doing this for five to 10 minutes each day. You can gradually strive to extend the time you spend in meditation with practice. There is a particular posture that you can use while meditating for each method of meditation which is specified here.

Yoga Nidra in Anandasana (Corpse Pose)

Lie down on your back on a comfortable surface.

Close your eyes.

Starting from your toes, bring your attention to every area of your body.

Use deep breaths to enter into a state of deep relaxation.

Maintain awareness so you do not fall asleep in the process.

Vajra Tratak (Thunderbolt Pose)

Kneel down gently on your mat

Place your pelvis between your heels

Place your palms on your thighs

Straighten your back

Close your eyes

Tratak on Flame

Begin by sitting around 4 to 5 feet away from the flame. The distance will depend on your height.

Gaze at the flame and focus all of your attention on it.

Observe how the tip of the flame moves

Try not to blink too often

After you complete your practice, you can close your eyes for a few moments and release any strain from your eyes.

Yoga Asana- Ardha Padmasana (Half-Lotus Pose)

Sit in Dandasana

Put your right foot on your left thigh or your left on the right

Draw your feet closer to your pelvis

Swaas Dhyan (Breath Meditation)

Straighten your spine and gently close your eyes

Place palms on your knees (Prapthi Mudra)

Your inhalation and exhalation should be equal, i.e., if you inhale in 6 counts, you need to exhale in 6 counts.

Focus on the air entering and then leaving your nostrils as you breathe.

Yoga Asana- Poorna Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

Sit in Half Lotus Pose with the right foot over your left

Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up

Drop your knees to the floor

Place your palms in Siddha Mudra by placing your right palm in your left palm and joining the tips of the thumbs.

Aarambh Dhyan / Seed Meditation

Bheej Dhyan or Seed Meditation tests your auto-response system. These responses are already recorded in your brain and simply manifest as and when a corresponding situation arises. This unregulated way of reacting to life’s conditions can either be tremendously constructive or unproductive to your growth and personal success.

Meditation helps you by sharpening your focus and connecting to your mission. You can take advantage of the various benefits of meditation and enjoy comprehensive well-being. Make meditation a regular part of your routine to get rid of tension and anxiety.

— Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder: Akshar Yoga Institutions

