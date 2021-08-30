Due to our stressful life, hectic working schedules, and bad eating habits, not everyone experiences the joy of motherhood. As a result, many people are experiencing fertility issues. As per research, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is very important if you’re trying to have a baby. Fitting into a healthy lifestyle is of vital importance since it helps restore stamina and boosts energy levels. In the process of trying to get pregnant, exercise can be helpful. When you’re overweight, a sensible exercise program in combination with prescription diets can help you conceive. A yoga pose or asana prepares your body and mind for childbirth by developing a hospitable and calm body. The practice of yoga encourages positivity when you’re dealing with infertility issues.Also Read - COVID-19: Understanding Why The Delta Variant Spread So Quickly

How Yoga Boosts Fertility?

There are several health benefits to yoga asanas. However, yoga can aid in issues relating to fertility in the following ways shared by fitness coach and sports nutritionist Hasti Singh: Also Read - How to Lose Weight by Sitting? Best Chair Exercises To Stay In Shape : Watch Video

Yogic practices stimulate the uterus and the ovaries

Exercises the back muscles and strengthens them

It detoxifies the body by flushing out toxins

Provides flexibility to the groin and hips

Makes the neck muscles stronger and the spine more flexible

Reproductive organs are supplied with more blood

Improves mood and reduces depression, tension, and mood swings

Facilitates smooth delivery.

Try These Yoga Poses To Boost Fertility

Yoga pose of seated forward bend (Paschimottanasana)- Contains stretches for the lower back, hips, and hamstrings. Enhances uterine and ovarian functions and relaxes the body. Also Read - Thyroid Disease: Symptoms, Diet, Exercises And More Explained By Nutritionist Manisha Chopra

“Viparita Karani” (legs up the wall) — Relieves backache and provides improved blood circulation in the pelvis. To do this pose, install support on the floor next to the wall. Place your left side along the wall. You should place the support under your hips and low back. Lean on your elbows and your shoulders. Your palms should face upwards as your arms are placed to the sides. Spend at least 5 minutes in this pose. Slowly exhale while you descend. Take a deep breath and relax in Shavasana.

