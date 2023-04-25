Home

Yoga to Boost Immunity And Reduce The Risk of Malaria

Yoga for immunity boosting amid the rising cases of malaria. Check out the expert-backed guide.

Yoga to boost immunity (Photo: Canva.com)

Yoga for immunity: Malaria Day is marked annually on April 25 to increase public awareness of malaria-related illness. Families, communities, and even entire cultures suffer as a result of malaria. It is a condition that can be prevented and treated that has impacted people’s health and way of life all over the world.

YOGA BUILDS THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

Your immunity should be taken into account more than anything else when recovering from malaria. Maintain the necessary dietary limits and increase your workout regimen. Your immune system will become stronger as a result of this. You can boost your immunity by performing the ensuing yoga asana. It is advised that you maintain this position for several minutes.

Balasana – Child’s Pose

Kneel down on the floor and bring your big toes to touch each other

Sit on your heels and you can even spread your knees hip-width apart. This is especially comfortable during pregnancy.

Inhale in this position

Now as you exhale, bend forward, and place your torso between your thighs.

Reach out and stretch your arms forward

Allow yourself to sink in as you try and rest the fronts of your shoulder on the floor.

As this is a resting pose, you can hold this position for 30 seconds or even a few minutes.

To release the asana, inhale and lift up your upper body

2. Pawanmuktasana – Wind Releasing Pose

With your arms by your body, lie on your back or in a supine position.

Take a deep breath in and then exhale while bringing your knees up to your chest and placing your thighs on your belly.

Take a deep breath in, then as you let it out, lift your head off the ground so that your chin touches your knees.

Hold this position while inhaling and exhaling slowly and deeply.

To exit the position and return to the beginning position, lower your head first, followed by your legs.

Do this for two to three cycles, then unwind.

3. Urdhva Mukhasvanasana – Upward Facing Dog

Your stomach must be on the ground, your feet must be pointed downward, and your arms must be in close proximity to your torso.

Slightly bend your elbows.

Position your palms beneath your shoulders and closer to your ribs.

While keeping your palms firmly planted on the floor, inhale and slowly lift your knees, hips, and body off the mat.

When elevating your arms, keep your elbows strong and straight.

Raise your head and spread your shoulders.

Take care to keep your knees off the floor.

Before spreading your toes forth, curl them inside and firmly plant them on the earth.

Remain in place for a short while. Let out a breath.

4. Vajrasana-Thunderbolt Pose

Kneel on the ground to begin. For comfort, think about utilising a yoga mat.

Bring your ankles and knees together, pointing your feet in the same direction as your legs. Your big toes should connect and the bottoms of your feet should be facing upward.

Breathe out while you recline on your legs. Your calves will support your thighs, and your heels will support your buttocks.

As you position yourself to sit up straight by straightening your spine, take calm, deep breaths in and out. Push your tailbone towards the floor while lifting your body up using only your head as a lever.

Set your chin parallel to the floor and straighten your head to look forward. Put your arms at your sides and place your hands, palms down, on your thighs.

We all practice yoga for the same reasons. In order to strengthen our bodies, relieve physical tension, maintain ideal health, connect to something greater than ourselves, and ultimately know ourselves better, we aim to be free from daily stress, mental distraction, and emotional unrest.

— inputs by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions

