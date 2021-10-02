Yoga and Pilates are both helpful in providing body strength and keeping them fit. Even though the practice seems identical, they both have different sets and have their own benefits.Also Read - Are You Facing Trouble In Concentrating? Do These Yoga Poses for Improving Your Concentration | Watch Video

Yoga and Pilates doth from ancient times. Where in India, yoga started 5,000 years ago, Pilates was created in the 1920s by Joseph Pilates. According to Nira Shah, a certified yoga instructor said to Bustle," Yoga has strong philosophical roots, which are reflected in ancient texts but not always in yoga sessions themselves." Pilates is known for building a stronger mobilisation, yoga majorly focuses on a healthy lifestyle.

Benefits of Yoga

Yoga can help in instilling the calm and mindfulness factor and reduces stress. Not just that, yoga also helps in reducing symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. Yoga has always been the source of a good workout. It helps in stretching, building muscle and increasing flexibility, as per Nira Shah.

Benefits of Pilates

Pilates helps in strengthening mental health but is not a form of spiritual exercise. Pilates helps in gaining abs and other muscle groups. Shah says that Pilates movements target a specific muscle group and they are repeated while breathing is controlled and it helps in maintaining endurance during repetitions.

Pilates is designed to make you feel stronger, aligned and flexible. It helps in the physical movement of the body efficiently.

Yoga vs. Pilates

Yoga helps in aligning the mind, body and spirit. It also emphasizes physical postures, controlled and conscious breathing. Yoga begins with centring yourself in a particular posture or asanas. Yoga aims to sync the breathing with the movement of the body.

Pilates focuses mainly on specific movements and exerts control over breathing. The main aim is strengthening, aligning the body and flexibility. It emphasises spine, pelvic alignments along with muscle groups like glutes and core.

Vanessa Johnson, NCPT, a national certified Pilates teacher and director of education for Club Pilates says,” There is a strong focus on building strength and stability in the core and the spine in Pilates, so you’ll perform a lot of exercises with that in mind, whether you’re doing it on the reformer or mat.” Unlike yoga where you need to hold the pose for a while, Pilates usually have a constant movement of the body.