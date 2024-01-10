Home

Health

Your Plastic Waterbottle May Have Over 2,40,000 Nanoplastic Particles, Here is How it Affects Human Health

Your Plastic Waterbottle May Have Over 2,40,000 Nanoplastic Particles, Here is How it Affects Human Health

According to a recent study, 1 litre of water bottle may contain nearly 2,40,000 nanoplastics. But, it does come with some side effects for human body as well.

Your Plastic Waterbottle May Have Over 2,40,000 Nanoplastic Particles, Here is How it Affects Human Health (Freepik)

Do you drink water from plastic bottles? It may be doing more harm than good. Plastic is extremely bad for the environment and that is common knowledge. A study published in Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, nearly 240,000 pieces of nanoplastics in plastic water bottles. Bottled water contains tens of thousands of identifiable fragments as well as previously unknown nanoplastics in each container, posing significant health risk, finds the study.

Trending Now

In recent years, there has been rising concern that tiny particles known as microplastics are showing up basically everywhere on Earth – from polar ice to soil, drinking water and food.For the first time, the team from Columbia University in the US could count and identify these minute particles in bottled water using newly-refined technology.

You may like to read

How Plastic Impacts Human Health?

Nanoplastics are so tiny that, unlike microplastics, they can pass through the intestines and lungs directly into the bloodstream and travel from there to organs including the heart and brain. They can invade individual cells, and cross through the placenta to the bodies of unborn babies.

According to a report by The Guardian, “Plastic production workers are at increased risk of leukaemia, lymphoma … brain cancer, breast cancer, mesothelioma … and decreased fertility. Plastic recycling workers have increased rates of cardiovascular disease, toxic metal poisoning, neuropathy, and lung cancer.”

Plastics can have various impacts on human health, both directly and indirectly. Here are some ways in which plastics can affect human health:

Chemical Exposure: Plastics, particularly those that are not biodegradable, can contain chemicals that may leach into food, beverages, or the environment. Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates are common examples of chemicals used in plastic production that have raised concerns. These chemicals can mimic hormones in the body and have been linked to potential endocrine disruption, reproductive problems, developmental issues, and an increased risk of certain cancers. Lung Cancer: The chemicals in the plastic may lead to the release of toxins that potentially risk cancer. It can also lead to lung diseases as well. Inflammation: Plastics can break down into smaller pieces over time, leading to the formation of microplastics and nanoplastics. These tiny particles can be ingested through food, water, and even the air we breathe. The potential health effects of microplastic ingestion are still being studied, but there are concerns about their ability to accumulate in the body, potential for inflammation, and their ability to transport harmful chemicals. Respiratory Issues: The production, use, and disposal of plastics contribute to air pollution. Plastics can release toxic chemicals and greenhouse gases during manufacturing and incineration processes. Inhaling air pollutants from plastic production facilities or waste incineration can lead to respiratory problems, including asthma, allergies, and other respiratory illnesses. Water Contamination: Plastics, especially single-use plastics, contribute to water pollution. Plastics can end up in water bodies and break down into microplastics, which contaminate the water supply. Ingesting water contaminated with microplastics and the associated chemicals can potentially have adverse health effects, although the extent of the impact is still being researched.

It’s worth noting that the overall health impacts of plastics can vary depending on the type of plastic, exposure levels, duration, and individual susceptibility. Efforts are being made to reduce the use of harmful plastics, promote recycling, and develop safer alternatives. Adopting sustainable practices, such as reducing plastic consumption, recycling properly, and supporting policies that prioritise environmental and human health, can help mitigate the potential risks associated with plastics.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.