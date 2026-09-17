Zee News Swasthya Samwad: Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya says ‘Health is fundamental to India becoming a developed nation’

Zee News Swasthya Samwad brings policymakers, doctors and experts together for healthier India.

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Zee News Health Conclave

New Delhi, Sep 16, 2026: A healthy population is fundamental to India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Union Minister for Labour, Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh L Mandaviya said at Zee News Swasthya Samwad. The day-long health conclave themed “Conversations for a Healthier Tomorrow: Prevention is Better Than Cure,” brought together senior policymakers, healthcare leaders, medical experts, practitioners and thought leaders for discussions on preventive healthcare, public health, healthcare accessibility and the evolving landscape of medicine.

Recalling India’s COVID-19 response, Mandaviya said billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates congratulated India for its pandemic management and vaccination drive. He said the experience demonstrated that India could advance healthcare through models drawing on its own strengths, culture and heritage.

Commenting on the initiative, Zee Media’s Chief Executive Officer Raktim Das said: “At Zee Media, Samwad is our endeavour to bring important conversations from diverse sectors to the forefront. With each edition, we focus on a new area of relevance, and today we turn our attention to healthcare and preventive healthcare, bringing together voices that can contribute to a healthier India.”

Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News, also shared his perspective on the event, highlighting his key viewpoints: “Healthcare is no longer only about treating illness; it is increasingly about enabling people to make informed choices before illness occurs. Through Zee News Swasthya Samwad, we aim to bring together diverse voices from across the healthcare ecosystem to spark meaningful conversations around prevention, accessibility and innovation. As India moves towards its vision of a developed nation, building a healthier and more health-conscious population will be an important part of that journey.”

The Zee News Swasthya Samwad also featured diverse perspectives on healthcare challenges and solutions.

Delhi Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh spoke about curbing counterfeit medicines and ensuring their quality and safety.

Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament spoke about how the Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme has made quality healthcare more accessible to citizens, with a focus on expanding healthcare coverage.

Renowned hepatologist Dr. S. K. Sarin highlighted the importance of liver health and prevention.

Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director, Patanjali Ayurved, discussed the growing global recognition of Ayurveda and Yoga, while calling for greater accessibility, research and insurance coverage for Ayurvedic treatments.

The conclave brought together experts from multiple areas of healthcare, including Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta, Joint MD, Metro Group of Hospitals; Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Lok Sabha; Dr. D. K. Gupta, CMD, Felix Hospital; Dr. Kanika Tiwari, CMD, Mother Land Hospital; Dr. Saurabh, Senior Pediatrician; Dr. Suman Kushwaha, HOD, Neuro, IHBAS; Dr. Dinesh Bhurani, Director – Hemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant; Dr. Sanjay Labh, MDS, Dental; Dr. Yogesh R. Badwe, Professor & HOD, Shalyatantra, All India Institute of Ayurveda; and poet and writer Shri Surender Sharma.

The event also witnessed participation from healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders, including Acharya Manish Ji, Jeena Sikho; Dr. Shailender Dhawan, Founder, Kayakalp Global; Ajit Kumar, Senior Vice President – Sales, Maverick Simulation Solutions Limited; Dr. Sukhijinder Singh Yogi, Director, Yogi’s Ayurveda; Commander Navneet Bali, Executive Director & CEO, ClearMedi Healthcare; Dr. Nikhil Punia, MS Ortho, Knee Navigation & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, Nivok Superspeciality Hospital; Arpit Karnwal, Executive Director & CEO, Celsius Healthcare; Dr. M. Aslam Khan, CEO, NMC Pharma, Saharanpur; Dr. Shaishav Kumar, Head, Baidyanath Group Clinics; and Dr. Zeeshan Ahmed, Director, Bhopal Multispecialty Hospital.

Zee News Swasthya Samwad provided a platform for crucial conversations on preventive healthcare, public health, Ayurveda, technology, healthcare accessibility and evolving medical practices.

The conclave brought diverse perspectives together to encourage greater health awareness, preventive action and dialogue on building a healthier India.