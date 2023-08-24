Home

Zika Virus: Symptoms to Prevention, All You Need to Know About This Mosquito-Borne Disease

A 79-year-old man has been detected with Zika virus in Mumbai. It is the third such case reported in the state in nearly three years.

The first case of Zika virus was reported in Mumbai in a 79-year-old resident of Chembur. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed the detection of Zika virus cases in the city. The patient had begun to show symptoms in late July and finally recovered in August 2. According to the BMC, the patient has a history of diabetes, hypertension, ischemic heart disease etc. This is the third case of Zika virus detected in the state in three years.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite mostly during the day. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms; those who do typically have symptoms including rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache that last for 2–7 days.

This infection can spread through sexual contact, an infected mother to her baby, or blood transfusion.

ZIKA VIRUS SYMPTOMS

Often, people bitten by adeno mosquitoes are asymptomatic. However, in case symptoms do start to show, it is usually mild:

Rash

Red Eyes

Fever

Joint Pain

Muscle ache

Fatigue

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations as well as preterm birth and miscarriage. Zika virus infection is associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis in adults and children.

ZIKA VIRUS PREVENTION TIPS

Increase Fluid Intake: Staying hydrated is the golden rule to ward off several health issues. Keep the body high on fluids, drink coconut water as it will also help to balance electrolyte count. Wear Full-Length Clothing: While humidity and soaring weather make it difficult to wear full sleeves clothes, it is important to take this precaution to lower the risk of mosquito bites or any other insect bite too in the rainy season. Have a Balanced Meal: Having whole fruits is important. Seasonal fruits especially have added benefits. To increase platelets one should have fruits rich in nutrients, vitamin C, Vitamin A, antioxidants, and fibre. The following fruits may help to also maintain gut health-boosting immunity as well – kiwi, plum, cherries, papaya, apples, pomegranates,broccoli, beetroot etc. Take Ample of Rest: It is important to keep the body fit and healthy. After a hectic day of work or school, allow kids to take proper rest and let body rejuvenate and recover. Maintain Proper Hygiene: Keep the inner surroundings clean. Avoid stagnation of the water body near by as it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitos. Mosquito Repellant: Use mosquito repellants and especially apply them during evening or whenever the children are heading out.

