Home

Health

Zinc Deficiency: 5 Warning Signs Women Over 40 Should NOT Ignore

Zinc Deficiency: 5 Warning Signs Women Over 40 Should NOT Ignore

Zinc Deficiency is a common health issue women deal with. Here is why there is higher incidence in women and how to increase it.

Zinc Deficiency: 5 Warning Signs Women Over 40 Should NOT Ignore (Freepik)

Zinc Deficiency is increasingly becoming a common health issue for women. The physiology and biology of females differ and hence have different effects. Zinc is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, from immune system response and wound healing to cell growth and hormone production. Women, in particular, have specific zinc requirements due to their hormonal fluctuations and reproductive health.

Trending Now

Zinc deficiency can manifest in a variety of ways, making it crucial to be aware of the signs and symptoms.

You may like to read

ZINC DEFICIENCY: 5 SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS IN WOMEN

Skin changes: Eczema-like skin lesions, rashes around the mouth and nose, and slow wound healing are common indicators of zinc deficiency. These skin problems might not respond well to standard treatments like moisturisers or steroid creams. It is always to better consult a dermat for skin problems. Hair loss: Are you losing out on har density? Low levels of zinc can be major reason behind it. Thinning hair, brittle nails, and hair loss can occur due to zinc deficiency. Zinc plays a vital role in hair growth and follicle health, and its deficiency can disrupt this process. Reproductive problems: Zinc plays a vital role in women’s reproductive health. Deficiencies can disrupt menstrual cycles, ovulation, and even fertility. Fatigue and mood changes: Zinc deficiency can contribute to feelings of fatigue, low energy, and even depression. This is likely due to its role in neurotransmitter function and brain health. Delayed healing: Zinc aids in collagen synthesis and tissue repair, both of which are crucial for wound healing. When zinc levels are low, wounds may take longer to heal and be more prone to infection. Weakened immune system: Zinc is essential for a healthy immune system, as it supports the production and function of immune cells. Zinc deficiency can lead to increased susceptibility to infections, including common colds and flu. Loss of appetite and taste: Zinc plays a vital role in taste perception and appetite regulation. Low zinc levels can result in a diminished sense of taste and smell, leading to decreased appetite and potential weight loss. Vision problems: Night blindness and decreased visual acuity can be associated with zinc deficiency. This is because zinc is essential for the production of a pigment called melanin, which protects the eyes from light damage.

It’s important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by other underlying conditions as well. However, it is always better to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and further treatment if needed. Having awareness about the symptoms can help better address the signs when our body indicates that there is off in the symptoms.

Apart from this, it is also important to have a healthy lifestyle. Diet plays a pivotal role in the functioning of the body and a zinc-rich diet is essential to increase the lowe mineral value.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.