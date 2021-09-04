The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the administration of ZyCov-D for the adolescent population. The second and third doses are to be taken after 28 and 56 days from the first dose. The approval has been given by the Subject Expert Committee after evaluating the interim III phase of clinical trial results. This will be the first Covid-19 developed on a plasmid DNA platform and will be introduced to the world. However, the government is yet to have a call on this.Also Read - Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown: How States Impose Restrictions to Beat COVID Surge | Full List Here

Dr Asmita Mahajan, Consultant Neonatologist & Pediatrician, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim and Dr. Gurudutt Bhat, Consultant Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan; have answered a few important questions that revolve around this new vaccine. Here is what you need to know:

How Does the ZyCov-D Work?

The vaccine is jointly developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, had demonstrated a primary efficacy of 66.66% in phase 3 clinical trials. It was the first COVID19 vaccine in India to be tested in the adolescent population — those in the 12-18-yr age group. It is based on DNA-plasmid technology; then, it can be administered using a needle-free injection system; and finally, it remains stable in room temperatures for three months. Unlike mRNA vaccines, DNA-based vaccines do not require ultra-cold storage systems and are said to be more cost-effective. Zydus also claims that its technology is ideal for tackling COVID19 as it can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus.

What is a DNA Plasmid Vaccine?

The most active vaccines are made from a killed or weakened form of the infectious agent. A DNA-plasmid vaccine is a new approach where a piece of DNA containing the genes for the antigens is injected. The body learns to develop an immune response against the antigen, and when the pathogen attacks, the body can then generate the specific antibodies against COVID.

How is it Effective?

According to the data collected during this trial, this vaccine had already exhibited robust immunogenicity, tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier. Both the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 clinical trials have been monitored by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). It said this vaccine works against the Delta variant as the trials have been carried out in more than 50 clinical sites spread across the country, and during the peak of the second wave of COVID19, have shown the vaccine’s efficacy against the new mutant strains, especially the Delta variant. Data also shows equivalent immunogenicity with that of the three-dose regimen. Therefore, a two-dose regimen approval is also expected. However, the expert panel will review more data on the same.

How is it Useful?

Maximum people should get vaccinated as it will help in curbing the covid-19 cases. However, it is important that we still follow all the precautions and safety measures.