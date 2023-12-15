Top Recommended Stories

Bihar के Jaynagar में Pawan Express के एसी कोच में लगी आग | VIDEO

Bihar News: बिहार के मधुबनी के जयनगर में पवन एक्सप्रेस (Pawan Express) ट्रेन के एसी कोच में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है.

Published: December 15, 2023 3:40 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

Bihar News: बिहार के मधुबनी के जयनगर में पवन एक्सप्रेस (Pawan Express) ट्रेन के एसी कोच में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, घटना में फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है.

