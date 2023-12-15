Bihar के Jaynagar में Pawan Express के एसी कोच में लगी आग | VIDEO

Bihar News: बिहार के मधुबनी के जयनगर में पवन एक्सप्रेस (Pawan Express) ट्रेन के एसी कोच में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, घटना में फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in an AC coach of Pawan Express train at Jaynagar in Bihar’s Madhubani; no casualties reported in the incident pic.twitter.com/QwnULqdCUi

— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023