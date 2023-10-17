अच्छी खबर: केंद्र सरकार ने Diwali Bonus का किया ऐलान, अर्धसैनिक बलों समेत इन कर्मियों को मिलेगा फायदा

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को सरकार ने दिवाली (Diwali Bonus For government Employee) से पहले ही तगड़ा तोहफा दे दिया है. केंद्र सरकार ने मंगलवार को अर्धसैनिक बलों समेत ग्रुप-C और गैर-राजपत्रित ग्रुप-B रैंक के अधिकारियों (Non-Gazetted Group B Rank Officials) के लिए दिवाली बोनस (Diwali Bonus) को मंजूरी दे दी है, जिसकी अधिकतम सीमा 7,000 रुपये है. सरकार की तरफ से दिया गया यह बोनस नॉन-प्रोडक्टिविटी लिंक्ड बोनस है.

The central government has approved a Diwali bonus for Group C and non-gazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces, with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000. (n/2) pic.twitter.com/qoIb9N5CPn

