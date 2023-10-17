Top Recommended Stories

अच्छी खबर: केंद्र सरकार ने Diwali Bonus का किया ऐलान, अर्धसैनिक बलों समेत इन कर्मियों को मिलेगा फायदा

Diwali Bonu: केंद्र सरकार ने अर्धसैनिक बलों समेत ग्रुप-सी और गैर-राजपत्रित ग्रुप-बी रैंक के अधिकारियों (Non-Gazetted Group B Rank Officials) के लिए दिवाली बोनस (Diwali Bonus) को मंजूरी दे दी है.

Updated: October 17, 2023 11:24 PM IST

By Parinay Kumar

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को सरकार ने दिवाली (Diwali Bonus For government Employee) से पहले ही तगड़ा तोहफा दे दिया है. केंद्र सरकार ने मंगलवार को अर्धसैनिक बलों समेत ग्रुप-C और गैर-राजपत्रित ग्रुप-B रैंक के अधिकारियों (Non-Gazetted Group B Rank Officials) के लिए दिवाली बोनस (Diwali Bonus) को मंजूरी दे दी है, जिसकी अधिकतम सीमा 7,000 रुपये है. सरकार की तरफ से दिया गया यह बोनस नॉन-प्रोडक्टिविटी लिंक्ड बोनस है.

