CBSE CTET Exam 2021: सीबीएसई (Central Board of Secondary Education) ने सीटेटे (CBSE CTET 2021) की एग्जाम जारी कर दी है और अब स्टूडेंट सीटीईटी 2021 (Ctet January 2021 Exam) की परीक्षा की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं. पांच जुलाई 2020 को होने वाली सीबीएसई सीटीईटी (Ctet Exam updates) की परीक्षा छह महीने बाद जनवरी में आयोजित हो रही है. जहां कुछ विद्यार्थी परीक्षा के लेट होने से परेशान हैं तो वहीं कुछ विद्यार्थियों को तैयारी के लिए यह बेहतर मौका लग रहा है. कोरोना वायरस की वजह से इस बार परीक्षा के आयोजन का स्वरूप भी बदला हुआ नजर आएगा. सीबीएसई (CBSE NEWS) ने सीटीईटी परीक्षा को 31 जनवरी 2021 को आयोजित कराने का फैसला लिया है.

कोरोना वायरस की वजह से सीबीएसई (CBSE CTET Notification) ने सीटीईटी परीक्षा (Ctet latest News) के लिए एग्जाम सेंटर की संख्या भी बढ़ा दी है. हाल ही में सीबीएसई की तरफ से उम्मीदवारों को अपना एग्जाम सेंटर बदलने की भी सुविधा दी गई थी. हालांकि अब एग्जाम सेंटर बदलने की डेट निकल चुकी है. अगर आप सीटीईटी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रही हैं तो आपको अब धीरे धीरे सैंपल पेपर की तरफ भी ध्यान देना चाहिए. सैंपल पेपर के माध्यम से हमें यह भली प्रकार मालूम चल जाता है कि हमारी तैयारी कितनी हुई है और हम कहां पर कमजोर हैं. आज हम आपको इंग्लिश पैडागोगी ( CTET English Pedagogy Paper) के कुछ अहम सवाल लेकर आए हैं जो आपको परीक्षा की तैयारी में मदद कर सकते हैं. इन सवालों से आप CTET 2021 में English Pedagogy के पेपर की अच्छी प्रैक्टिस कर सकते हैं.

सीटीईटी की परीक्षा दो स्तरों पर होती है. पहला स्तर प्राइमरी कहलाता है जबकि दूसरा स्तर जूनियर कहलाता है. आपको बता दें कि सीटीईटी (Ctet Exam News in Hindi) की परीक्षा दो पाली में होती है पहली पाली नौ बजकर तीस मिनट से शुरू होकर 12 बजे तक और दूसरी पाली 2 बजे से लेकर 2: 30 मिनट तक की होती है. इस बार सीबीएसई सीटीईटी 2020 की परीक्षा का 14वां संस्करण आयोजित कराएगा. Ctet की परीक्षा प्राथमिक स्तर और उच्च दो स्तरों में आयोजित कराई जाती है.

Q-1. Literature for children is considered as a /an …….reading

a)Hindrance Material for

b)Inspirational source of

c)Additional burden on

d)Authentice source of

Ans -Authentice source of

Q-2. Which one of the following is not a form of literature for children ?

a) Myths and Legends

b)Tales of heroes of history

c)Pictures books

d)Thesaurus

Ans-Thesaurus

Q-3.Using ‘realia’in the language class means bringing ……?

a)Realistic objectives and targets for the learners .

b)Real level of child’s learning to the knowledge of parents.

c)Real life situation to communicate

d)Real objects as teaching aids.

Ans-Real objects as teaching aids.

Q-4 The multilingual nature of the indian classroom must be used as a resource so that…?

a)Children can learn many languages

b)The teacher develops language proficiency.

c)Every child feels secure and accepted.

d)Every child learns at the same pace.

Ans-Every child feels secure and accepted.

Q-5 An English textbook for class 1st starts with pictures ,poems and stories and ends with alphabets in the end .Which approach does this kind of arrangement reflect in language pedagogy ?

a)Top -down approach

b)Language across curriculum approach

c)Electic approach

d)Bottom-up approach

Ans. Top-down approach

Q-6. While checking the notebooks the teacher observed that a child has repeatedly made some errors in writing such as reverse image as b-d,m-w. The child is showing the signs of :

a)Learning disability

b)Learning differences

c)Learning preferences

d)Learning style

Ans-Learning disability

Q-7. Active vocabulary consist of words which are ……..

a) Used frequently

b)Phonological and Lexical

c)Used occasionally

d)Difficult to pronounce

Ans- Used frequently

Q-8. The major aim of teaching poetry is ……?

a)Development of grammer

b)Making learners to become poets

c)Vocabulary development

d)Enjoyment and Appreciation

Ans-Enjoyment and Appreciation

Q-9.Morpheme is the …..?

a)Unit of a word that can be broken up into new meaning.

b)Smallest unit of a phrase.

c)Smallest unit of a word .

d)Smallest unit of meaning that cannot be broken up.

Ans-Smallest unit of meaning that cannot be broken up.

Q-10.BICS stand for………?

a)Basic Interrelated Communication Strategies.

b)Basic Interpersonal Communication Skills.

c)Bilingual Integrated Content and Syllabus.

d)Bilingual Integrated Course and Syallabus.

Ans-

Q-11. A teacher give a task of dialogue completion to class 5 th students . The role of this task in language learning will be…….

a)To facilitate conversation by giving specific language using formulaic expressions.

b) To provide frequent feedback only on grammatical errors.

c)Teaching of structures.

d)The separation of spoken and written forms of language.

Ans-To facilitate conversation by giving specific language using formulaic expressions.

Q-12.Which one of the following statement is not correct about Print Rich Environment?

a)Pictures/posters give children an oppurtunity to talk about things persons and happenings

b)Encourage children to create their own poems, posters,stories etc.

c)It consists of context -based relevant material for children such as pictures ,rhymes ,stories etc.

d)One the material is posted on wall,it should not be removed for the whole session.

Ans-One the material is posted on wall,it should not be removed for the whole session.

Q-13. A teacher wants to create a language rich environment in her class she should:

a)Provide an opportunity where language is seen ,noticed and used by children.

b)Ask students to use only english while communicating in the class with peers.

c)Establish a language lab in her class.

d) Motivate parents to buy language games and activities.

Ans-Provide an opportunity where language is seen ,noticed and used by children

Q-14.A teacher of 11 uses learner’s knowledge and language to build a bridge between his mother tongue and english language teaching .Here learner’s language is used in teaching english as a ……..?

a)Resource

b)Pattern

c)Hindrance

d)Translation

Ans-Resource

Q-15.A teacher is telling a story with actions and gestures to class 3rd students ,After this she asked them to draw pictures on the story in groups,Why do you think she asked them to draw picture on the story ?

a)She wanted to assess their comprehension of the story.

b)She wanted to se the participation of children while drawing.

c)She wanted to assess their colouring and drawinh skills.

d) She had completed her lesson as per her lesson plan so,she engaged them in drawing.

Ans-She wanted to assess their comprehension of the story.