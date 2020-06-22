5th July 2020 CBSE CTET Exam: सीबीएसई (Central Board of Secondary Education) पांच जुलाई को सीटीईटी (Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2020) की परीक्षा आयोजित कराएगा. बहुत ज्यादा संभावना है कि बोर्ड पहले से तय तारीख में ही परीक्षा आयोजित कराएगा क्योंकि अभी परीक्षा की डेट (CTET Exam Date) में बदलाव को लेकर किसी भी तरह की कोई सूचना नहीं दी गई है. एग्जाम के लिए लगभग दो हफ्ते का समय बचा है छात्र एडमिट कार्ड (CTET ADMIT CARD 2020) को लेकर भी काफी परेशान है. सीटीईटी की ऑफीशियल वेबसाइस ctet.nic.in पर परीक्षा से संबंधित इंफार्मेशन बुलेटिन (Information Bulletin 2020) जारी किया है गया है उसके अनुसार एडमिट कार्ड जून के तीसरे सप्ताह में रिलीज हो सकता है. Also Read - गर्मी की छुट्टी के बाद क्या दिल्ली में खुलेंगे स्कूल? जानिए क्या है सरकार की प्लानिंग

सीबीएसई ने हाल में सीटीईटी परीक्षा (CTET EXAM NEWS) का इंफॉर्मेशन बुलेटिन जारी किया था जिसमें परीक्षा के रजिस्ट्रेशन से लेकर परीक्षा के पैटर्न और विषयों की जानकारी दी गई थी. सीबीएसई (CBSE CTET) द्वारा जारी बुलेटिन में एडमिट कार्ट के बारे में कहा गया था कि प्रवेश पत्र जून के तीसरे सप्ताह में आ सकता है लेकिन अब तीसरा सप्ताह निकल चुका है और परीक्षार्थियों को इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है. फिलहाल सीबीएसई (CBSE EXAM) की तरफ से परीक्षा के पहले पिछले वर्षों के प्रश्न पत्र जारी कर दिए गए हैं ताकि छात्र उनके माध्यम से परीक्षा के पैटर्न को भली प्रकार से समझ सकें. Also Read - CBSE CTET 5 july 2020 Exam latest News: CTET परीक्षा से पहले CBSE ने जारी किए पिछले वर्षों के पेपर्स, यहां से करें डाउनलोड

अब जब परीक्षा के दो सप्ताह से भी कम दिन बचे हैं तो यह जरूरी है कि उम्मीदवार अपनी तैयारियों पर ठीक प्रकार से ध्यान दें और सब्जेक्ट वाइज रिवीजन शुरू कर दें, सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में मनोविज्ञान एक बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण विषय है. शिक्षक बनने की परीक्षा में मनोविज्ञान पर आधारित कई प्रश्न पूछे जाते हैं. यह विषय आपकी तार्किक क्षमता को भी दर्शाता है. अगर आप मनोविज्ञान में अच्छी पकड़ रखते हैं तो आप सीटीईटी की परीक्षा में किसी भी विषय पर आसानी से कमांड पा सकते हैं. आइए आज जानते हैं मनोविज्ञान के कुछ महत्वपूर्ण सवाल जो शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा के दृष्टकोण से काफी महत्व रखते हैं. Also Read - CTET Exam 2020 Maths Sample Paper: CTET में कई बार पूछे गए हैं ये महत्वपूर्ण 15 सवाल, समझ लिया पैटर्न तो परीक्षा में होगी आसानी

Q-1.In ………thinking, a child as a problem solver evaluates the truth or likelihood of statements.

a)Creative

b)Aesthetic

c)Abstract

d)Logical

Ans-(d)

Q-2.The National Curriculum Framework 2005 derives its understanding from-

a)Humanism

b)Behaviorism

c)Constructivism

d)Cognitive theories

Ans-(c)

Q-3.”Thought not only determines language but also precedes it”was an idea put forward by:

a)Jean piaget

b)kholberg

c)Vygotsky

d)Pavlov

Ans-(a)

Q-4.Peer groups refer to

a)people of roughly the same age

b)friends,buddies,pals

c)family members

d)All of the above

Ans-(b)

Q-5……..is not considered a sign of being gifted.

a)Creative ideas

b)Fighting with others

c)Novelty in expression

d)Curiosity

Ans-(b)

Q-6.”A young child responds to a new situation on the basis of the response made by him /her in a similar situation as in the past.”This is related to

a)’Law of analogy ‘of learning

b)’Law of effect ‘of learning

c)’Law of attitude ‘of leaning process

d)’Law of readiness ‘ of learning

Ans-(b)

Q-7.This statement ‘Men are generally more intelligent than women .’

a)Is true

b)May be true

c)Shows gender bias

d)Is true for different domain of intelligence

Ans-(c)

Q-8.Emotion and cognition are ………each other

a)inter-woven with

b)Not related

c)completely separate from d)Independent of

Ans-(a)

Q-9.Yong learners should be encouraged to interact with peers in the classroom so that:

a)They learn social skills in the course of the study

b)The teacher can control the classroom better

c)They can learn answers to questions from each other

d)The syllabus can be covered quickly

Ans-(a)

Q-10.”Development is never ending process .This idea is associated with:

a)Principal of Continuity

b)Principal of integration

c)Principal of interaction

d)Principal of interrelation

Ans-(a)

Q-11.Which of the following is a sensitive period pertaining to language development?

a)Adulthood

b)Early Childhood period

c)Prenatal period

d)Middle Childhood period

Ans-(b)

Q-12.Which of the following does not deter problem-solving?

a)Insight

b)Mental sets

c)Entrenchment

d)Fixation

Ans-(a)

Q-13.The period of infancy is from

a)birth to 2 years

b)birth to 3 years

c)2 to 3 years

d)birth to 1 years

Ans-(a)

Q-14.A few students of your class are exceptionally bright .You will teach them

a)along with rest of the class

b)by using enriched curriculum

c)along with higher classes d)only when they want

Ans-(b)

Q-15.Inclusion of children with special needs

a)is detrimental to children without disabilities

b)will increase the burden on schools

c)requires a change in attitude ,content and approach to teaching

d)is an unrealistic goal

Ans-(c)