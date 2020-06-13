CBSE CTET Exam 2020: सीटीईटी की परीक्षा के माध्यम से हम शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अपना करियर बनाते हैं. एक टीचर बनने लिए हमें कुछ परीक्षाएं भी पास करनी होती हैं जिनमें ग्रेजुएशन के बाद सीटीईटी या फिर स्टेट टीईटी की परीक्षा मुख्य है. आज हम सीटीईटी परीक्षा (CTET Exam Latest News) के बारे में बात करेंगे. CTET 2020 की परीक्षा इस बार पांच जुलाई को हो रही है. अभी इस बारे में सीबीएसई (CBSE Notification) की तरफ से जानकारी उपलब्ध नहीं कराई गई है लेकिन इस बात की बहुत अधिक उम्मीद है कि सीटीईटी की परीक्षा अपने तय समय पर ही होगी. सीटीईटी की परीक्षा दो स्तर पर होती है एक प्राथमिक और दूसरी उच्च स्तर. Also Read - CTET Exam 2020 Sample Paper: कर रहे हैं सीटीईटी 2020 की तैयारी तो English Pedagogy के इन सवालों पर दें विशेष ध्यान

अब जब परीक्षा के कुछ ही दिन बचे हैं तो ऐसे में छात्रों को प्रैक्टिस सेट पर विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है. आज हम आपको पर्यावरण अध्यन (Environmental Studies) से संबंधित कुछ ऐसे प्रश्न बताएंगे जो परीक्षा के लिहाज से काफी महत्वपूर्ण हो सकते हैं. इन सवालों के माध्यम से आप पर्यावरण से संबंधित सवालों के पैटर्न को भली भांति समझ सकते हैं. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2020 Exam Admit card latest News: 5 जुलाई को CTET परीक्षा, एडमिट कार्ड पर आया ताजा अपडेट, जानें कब रिलीज होगा प्रवेश पत्र

Question-1 Which one of the following bird’s species moves its neck back and forth with a jerk?

a)Barbet

b)Mynah

c)Owl

d)Crow

Ans-Mynah

Question-2 Which one of the following places in our country is a “Cold Desert”?

a)Darjeeling

b)Jailcalmer

c)Ladakh

d)Meghalaya

Ans-Ladakh

Question-3 Khejri tress are mainly found in ?

a)Hot and Humid conditions

b)Cool and Dry conditions

c)Moderate conditions

d)Hot and Dry conditions

Ans-Cool and Dry conditions

Question-4 Which one of the following is a group of roots ?

a)Beetroot,Potato,Ginger

b)Carrot,Turmeric,Ginger

c)Sweet Potato, Radish, Turmeric

d)Carrot, Beetroot, Radish

Ans- Carrot, Beetroot, Radish

Question-5 In Braille Script ,rows of raised dots are made on a thick paper.This script is based on :

a) 4 points

b) 6 points

c) 8 points

d) 10 points

Ans-6 points

Question-6 In EVS concepts and issues have not been compartmentalized into science and social science ?

a)The child looks at her/his environment in holistic manner.

b)It is a good teaching learning.

c)It is for decreasing the syallabus load.

d)Syallabus of EVS has been prescribe as such by CBSE.

Ans- The child looks at her/his environment in holistic manner.

Question-7 Which one of the following is not true with respect to EVS ?

a) EVS is based on child centered learning.

b) EVS provider opportunities to the learners to explore their environment.

c) EVS emphasizes description and definitions.

d) Natureof EVS is integrated.

Ans-EVS emphasizes descriptions and definitions.

Question-8 What is Dead Sea ?

a) A sea whose water is poisonous .

b)A sea which is Saltiest of all oceans and seas

c)A sea in which high and low tides are very frequent.

d)A sea in which it is dangerous to sail ships.

Ans- A sea which is saltiest of all oceans and seas.

Question-9 Growing the same crop over and over using so many chemical makes the soil ?

a)Fertile

b)Baeren

c)Useful for a special kind of crop

d)Fit for irrigation

Ans-Baeren

Question-10 The plant has leaves which are used as vegetables. Its seeds are used to produce oil . The plant is:

a)Coconut

b)Mustard

c)Cabbage

d)Spinch

Ans- Mustard

Question -11. “Family is a unit consisting of mother ,father and their two children “.This statement is

a)incorrect ,because the statement should specify that the children are biological .

b)incorrect ,because there are many kinds of families and one cannot classify family as being of only one kind .

c)correct,since this is an ideal family size

d)correct ,because this is what all indian families are like

Ans -incorrect ,because there are many kinds of families and one cannot classify family as being of only one kind .

Question-12.Pitcher plant (Nepethes)

a)has mouth covered with tiny hooks

b)is not found in india

c)cleverly traps and eats frogs,insects and mice

d)emits sounds of high pitch to attract insects

Ans-cleverly traps and eats frogs,insects and mice

Question-13. Which one of the following matches is not a correct way of food preservation?

a)Potato-Chips

b)Milk-Paneer

c)Apple-Jam

d)Raw Mango-Pickle

Ans-Milk-Paneer

Question-14.The gastic juice in the stomach of human beings is ……..and aids in digestion of food .

a)amphoteric

b)neutral

c)acidic

d)alkaline

Ans-acidic

Question-15. Which one of the following diseases may be caused by stagnant water?

a)Malaria

b)Polio

c)Pneumonia

d)chiken pox

Ans-Malaria