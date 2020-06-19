CBSE CTET Exam 2020: सीबीएसई (Central Board of Secondary Education) द्वारा आयोजित कराई जाने वाली सेंट्रल टीजर इलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट 2020 (Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2020) की परीक्षा अगले महीनें पांच जुलाई को होगी. अभी तक इस बात की कोई कंफर्मेशन नहीं है कि परीक्षा पहले से यत तारीख में होगी या फिर कोई बदलाव किया जाएगा. सीबीएसई (CBSE CTET) इस परीक्षा को आयोजित कराता है और उसकी तरफ से परीक्षा की तिथि में बदलवा को लेकर कोई नोटीफिकेशन या फिर किसी भी तरह की नोटिस नहीं दी गई है. एग्जाम के लिए लगभग दो हफ्ते का समय बचा है छात्र एडमिट कार्ड (CTET ADMIT CARD 2020) को लेकर भी काफी परेशान है. सीटीईटी की ऑफीशियल वेबसाइस ctet.nic.in पर परीक्षा से संबंधित इंफार्मेशन बुलेटिन (Information Bulletin 2020) जारी किया है गया है उसके अनुसार एडमिट कार्ड जून के तीसरे सप्ताह में रिलीज हो सकता है. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2020 Exam latest News: 5 जुलाई को होगी CTET2020 की परीक्षा, जारी हुआ इंफॉर्मेशन बुलेटिन, जानें कब आएगा एडमिट कार्ड

बता दें कि शिक्षक बनने के लिए सीबीएसई द्वारा आयोजित की जाने वाली सीटीईटी की परीक्षा (CTET Exam) या फिर स्टेट टीईटी(TET Exam 2020) पास करना जरूरी होता है. मालूम हो कि CTET परीक्षा पास करने के बाद छात्रों को सर्टिफिकेट दिया जाता है जो कि सात साल तक वैलिड रहता है. सात साल तक निकलने वाली शिक्षक भर्तियों में छात्र अप्लाई कर सकते हैं. परीक्षा करीब आ गई है ऐसे में जरूरी है कि अब हमारा ध्यान प्रैक्टिस में होना चाहिए. आज हम आपको गणित के कुछ ऐसे सवाल देंगे जिनसे आप सीटीईटी में आनें वाले गणित के सवालों के पैटर्न को समझ सकते हैं और आप अपनी प्रैक्टिस भी कर सकते हैं. ये सवाल पिछली परीक्षाओं में भी पूछे गए हैं इसलिए प्रतियोगिता की दृष्टि से ये इंपार्टेंट सवाल भी हैं. आइए देखते हैं कुछ खास सवाल… Also Read - मनीष सिसोदिया ने HRD मंत्री को लिखा पत्र, कहा- CBSE की शेष बची परीक्षाएं हो रद्द, इंटरनल असेसमेंट के जरिए करें प्रमोट

Q-1. When we add 1 to the three-digit greatest number,we get Also Read - CTET Exam 2020 pedagogy Sample Paper: पर्यावरण अध्ययन के इन सवालों पर दें विशेष ध्यान, पैटर्न समझना हो जाएगा बेहद आसान

a)the three – digit greatest number

b)the four – digit least number

c)the four – digit greatest number

d)the three-digit least number

Ans-(b)

Q-2. 2x-13-11 , 2x-9, 2x-7 are consecutive

a)even number

b)natural number

c)prime number

d)odd number

Ans-(d)

Q-3. Find the least number which ,when divided by 12 ,16,24 and 36,leaves a reminder 7 in each case .

a)151

b)153

c)156

d)161

Ans-(1)

Q-4. The perimeter of two squares are 12 cm and 24 cm .The area of the bigger square is how many times that of the smaller?

a)2 times

b)3 times

c)4 times

d)5 times

Ans-(3)

Q-5.The height of hemisphere is equal to its

a)circumference

b)capacity

c)surface

d)radius l

Ans(d)

Q-6.The number of degrees in four and one – third of right angles is

a)390°

b)395°

c)400°

d)405°

Ans-(a)

Q-7.Juhi travelled a distance of 16 km by bicycle at the speed of 15 km/hr,20 km by scooter at the speed of 50 km/ hr and 50 km by car at the speed of 60km/hr .The total time (in min)to travel these distance was

a)144

b)138

c)88

d)114

Ans-(b)

Q-8.Most appropriate formative task to assess the student’s understanding of data analysis is

a)Quiz

b)Cross word

c) role play

d)Survey based projects

Ans-(d)

Q-9.The section ,’Practice Time ‘ included in different topics in Mathematics textbook aims at

a)providing fun and enjoyment to students b)having a change in daily routine

c)ensuring better utilization of time

d)providing extended learning opportunities

Ans-(d)

Q-10.The main goal of Mathematics education is ..

a)to formulate theorems of geometry and their proofs independtly

b)to help the student to understand Matheamatics

c)to develop useful capabilities d) to develop children ‘s abilities for mathematisation

Ans-(d)

Q-11.The length of a rectangle is. ‘l’and its width is half of its length .What will be the perimeter of the rectangle if the length is doubled keeping the width same ?

a)6l

b)3l

c)5l

d)4l

Ans-(c)

Q-12.”Tall shape of Mathematics ” mentioned in NCF , 2005 refers to

a)solving challenging problems

b)creating Maths game

c)providing hands-on experience

d)building of one concept on other

Ans-(d)

Q-13.Which of the following aspects of ‘shapes’ is not dealt with at primary level ?

a)Pattern

b)Angle

c)Symmetry

d)Tessellation

Ans-(b)

Q-14. The nature and language of Matgematics are ___ as compared to other subjects.

a)week

b)flexible

c)rigid

d)None of the above

Ans-(c)

Q-15.According to ‘Van Hiele level of Geometry ‘student who can describe and sort out shapes on the basis of appearance are at

a)level 1-Analysis

b)level 2-Informal Deduction

c)level 3-Formal Deduction

d)level 0 -Visualisation

Ans-(d)